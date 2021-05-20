Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

2019 Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024

GIVE US A TRY

2019 Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024

0
Press Release

Ophthalmology Drug and Device

Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Ophthalmology Drug and Device market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

  • Ophthalmology is a branch of medicine that deals with the anatomy, physiology, and diseases of the eye. Ophthalmologists, who are specialists in medical and surgical eye problems, perform operations on eyes. They are specially trained to provide the full spectrum of eye care, from prescribing glasses and contact lenses to complex and delicate eye surgery. The devices include glasses, lenses, diagnostics, lasers, solutions, and surgical instruments.

    Get Sample PDF of Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099190

    Key Insights of Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market:

    • Complete in-depth analysis of the Ophthalmology Drug and Device
    • Important changes in market dynamics.
    • Segmentation analysis of the market.
    • Emerging segments and regional markets.
    • Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.
    • Assessment of niche industry players.
    • Market share analysis.
    • Key strategies of major players

    Market Overview:

  • The ophthalmology drug and device market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market include demographic shift, impact of the prevalence of eye disease, technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology, and rising geriatric population.
  • Cataract volume registered a rapid increase in recent years. The aging population is expected to burden all areas of health care, and ophthalmologists provide approximately 90% of their procedure-based services to seniors. In many countries, cataract surgery is the most frequent surgical procedure performed, and it offers significant improvements in the quality of life of the elderly population at low costs. An increase in the demand for ophthalmological devices projects the future cataract surgery needs that are vital for human health resources and hospitals, and for surgical center management and planning.
  • Other factors, such as the availability of new drugs and devices and the prevalence of eye disease, are also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.
  • Many regulations are imposed by agencies, such as the FDA, to ensure the safety and efficacy of products. Due to frequent occurrences of violations, tighter regulations were enforced on the label contents. The cost of complying with FDA guidelines is expected to drive many small pharmacies out of business or force them to consolidate. For example, these regulations impose a beyond-use date of only five days for bevacizumab and other biologics. However, it takes 14 days just to test the sterility of these drugs, which means that the regulations for compounded ophthalmology drugs besides bevacizumab, such as ophthalmology mitomycin, and triamcinolone acetonide plus moxifloxacin hydrochloride injection, will become much more expensive or even unavailable.
  • Additionally, increasing healthcare cost and economic slowdown in developed countries are also restraining the market’s growth.

    Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • Alcon Inc.
  • Bausch & Lomb Inc.
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
  • Essilor International SA
  • Haag
  • Streit Group
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Nidek Co. Ltd
  • Topcon Corporation
  • Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

    Price of Report: $ 4250 (SUL)

    Place a Direct Order of Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099190

    Key Market Trends:

    Cataract Surgery Devices are Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Surgical Device Type

    According to the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, the United Kingdom, around 330,000 cataract operations are performed each year in England alone. It has been estimated that 30% of people aged 65 years or more have a visually impairing cataract in one or both eyes. Some populations tend to have a much higher prevalence of cataracts. For instance, 77% of the British people, aged 42 years or older, originating from the Indian subcontinent have cataracts. There is a threefold variation in the number of people having cataract surgery across England, owing to differences in health commissioning policies.
    Similarly, as stated by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, approximately 24.5 million people in the United States have cataracts, which is the leading cause of blindness in the United States. Cataract surgery remains the most effective way to help restore vision for these people with cataracts.

    North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same during the Forecast Period

    Due to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, the rise in geriatric population in the region, and certain other factors, North America dominates the ophthalmology drug and device market. Owing to the constant increase in the American elderly population, as well as a movement toward vision correction and its usage among key demographics, an absolute increase in usage rates for most types of eyewear was observed in the United States. Additionally, the government of Canada states that the average revenue of the small and medium-sized enterprises, primarily engaged in retailing and fitting prescription eyeglasses, was found to be USD 565.2 thousand, in 2016, whereas the profit was around 77-78%.

    Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Provides The Following:

    Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market

    Inquire Before Purchase Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099190

    Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market
    • Chapter 3: Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Ophthalmology Drug and Device Market

    For Detailed TOC Click Here

    ” We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Post Views: 56
    • RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror