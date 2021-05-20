Agricultural Machinery Market in the US 2018-2022: Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, AGCO, Kubota
The analysts forecast the agricultural machinery market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the agricultural machinery market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new sales value and spares market.
The report, Agricultural Machinery Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Deere & Company
• CNH Industrial
• AGCO
• Kubota
Other prominent vendors
• CLAAS
• Daedong-USA
• Krone
• KUHN Group
• Lely
• Mahindra & Mahindra
• Vermeer
Market driver
• High labor cost and workforce scarcity
Market challenge
• Fluctuating raw material prices
Market trend
• Rise in technological innovation
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Global agricultural machinery market
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Agricultural machinery market in US
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• Tractors – Market size and forecast
• Combined harvesters – Market size and forecast
• Haying machinery – Market size and forecast
• Planting and fertilizing machinery – Market size and forecast
• Plowing and cultivating machinery – Market size and forecast
• Livestock machinery – Market size and forecast
• Market opportunity by product
PART 07: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 08: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 09: MARKET TRENDS
• Rise in technological innovation
• Increased M&A activities
• Growing demand of larger farm machinery
• Shift toward sustainable agriculture practices
• Establishment of combined solutions for optimized agriculture practices
PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive landscape
PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendor overview
• Deere & Company
• CNH Industrial
• AGCO
• Kubota
• Other prominent vendors
Continued…..
