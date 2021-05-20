Agricultural Machinery Market in the US 2018-2022: Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, AGCO, Kubota

Agricultural machinery is used to optimize and add precision to agriculture practices at a large scale. The agricultural machinery market in the US comprises machinery and equipment used for performing agriculture practices. The global agricultural machinery market is expected to grow significantly during the forecasted period. The major reason for this growth is the dependence on agricultural land and farm output. The global agricultural production is expected to increase along with the demand. However, the production has slowed down in different phases in recent years due to a huge fluctuation in the price of raw materials used for manufacturing agricultural machinery. Furthermore, the decline in prices of commodities has hampered the growth of the market.

The analysts forecast the agricultural machinery market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the agricultural machinery market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new sales value and spares market.

The report, Agricultural Machinery Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Deere & Company

• CNH Industrial

• AGCO

• Kubota

Other prominent vendors

• CLAAS

• Daedong-USA

• Krone

• KUHN Group

• Lely

• Mahindra & Mahindra

• Vermeer