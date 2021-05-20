Airline Ancillary Services Market to Grow at 18.5% CAGR to Reach US$ 412.86 Mn by 2027 Led by Key Players United Airlines, Delta, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Ryanair, easyJet

Latest market study on “Airline Ancillary Services Market to 2027 by Type (Baggage fees, Onboard retail and a la carte services, Airline travel retail and FFP miles sales); and Carrier Type (Full-Service Carriers and Low-Cost Carriers) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, The global Airline Ancillary Services market is accounted to US$ 92.89 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 412.86 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

This market research report provides a big picture on “Airline Ancillary Services Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Airline Ancillary Services Market hike in terms of revenue.

The global airline ancillary service market for the type is fragmented into Baggage fees, Onboard retail and a la carte services, Airline travel retail and FFP miles sales. There have been several changes in the airline industry. In commercial departments at airlines around the world, analytics have taken hold and inform more decisions than ever. Those decisions include how, where, when, and at what price to offer options as diverse as checked baggage, pre-assigned seats, onboard meals, and hotel bookings, all of which fall broadly under the category of ancillary. Revenue from ancillary options has almost doubled as a percentage of total airline income from 4.8% in 2010 to 9.1% in 2016. Some airlines book more than 40% of their passenger revenue from these options. As the percentage grows, and airlines recognize the competitive importance of ancillary, the need for optimization increases. Ancillary merchandising, the art and science of creating and communicating the optimal mix of options at the right price, at the right time, represents a key driver for airline revenues.

Some of the leading Airline Ancillary Services market include, United Airlines, Delta, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Air France/KLM, Ryanair, easyJet, Lufthansa AG, Qantas, and Emirates Group among others.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Airline Ancillary Services Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Airline Ancillary Services Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Airline Ancillary Services Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

Airlines continue to lead the business world, embracing the truism that all customers are different and have different needs. Therefore, the airlines are progressively enhancing their offers to reflect the different needs and values of their customers.

There has been constant growth in airline ancillary services industry. Recently, Air Seychelles partnered with Booking.com in order to facilitate accommodation option to its customers. The collaboration further aimed to provide more options to company’s guests who were looking to book their flights and accommodation in one go when travelling. In addition, Singapore Airlines (SIA) partnered with DFASS and SATS in order to establish a joint venture that would engage into travel-associated retail operations in Singapore under the brand names of Scootlogue and KrisShop.

The report analyzes factors affecting Airline Ancillary Services Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Airline Ancillary Services Market in these regions.

Strategic Insights

Strategic partnership with hospitality transportation industry as a part of the enhancement of the ancillary service offering was observed as the most adopted strategy in global airline ancillary services industry.

2019: Eurowings partnered with FlixBus in order to create a smart travel platform for customers. With this partnership, the company Eurowings aimed to provide its customers with an ability to book tickets with the mobility provider directly through the airline app.

2019: American Airlines and Hyatt Hotels had announced their partnership aiming to provide frequent travelers with enhanced loyalty benefits.

2018: Cooperation of Hamburg Airport and Filo Airport focused to provide access to exclusive retail and food & beverage offers, along with car parking space bookings and lounge access

GLOBAL AIRLINE ANCILLARY SERVICES MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Global Airline Ancillary Services market – By Type

Baggage Fees



On-board Retail & A la Carte

Airline Retail

FFP Miles Sale

Others

Global Airline Ancillary Services market – By Carrier Type



Full Service Carrier

Low-cost Carrier

Global Airline Ancillary Services market – By Geography



• North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

France

Germany

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of MEA

• South America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

