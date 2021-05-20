Application Security Software Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Application Security Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 138 with table and figures in it.

Application Security Software refers to the software tool to protect applications from external threats throughout their lifecycle. Application security is defined as the process of making apps more secure by finding, fixing, and enhancing the security of apps. Much of the process happens during the development phase, security tools and methods are used to protect apps once they are deployed.

The Application Security Market is seeing a rapid growth primarily driven by the increase in the number of cyber-attacks and their sophistication, strict government regulations and growing smartphone penetration and adoption. Additionally, the space has seen a lot of investments by venture capitalists and private equity investors giving rise to a bunch of rising cybersecurity startups in the world. Other factors contributed to the growth of the application security market include the development and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), digitization and automation in the industrial space, and technological development in the finance space especially in the emerging economies, etc.

This report studies the Application Security Software Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Application Security Software market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The global Application Security Software Market is dominated by companies from IBM, Synopsys, Micro Focus, Veracode,WhiteHat Security and some others, top three players occupy for over 40% market share in 2018. The global Application Security Software market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Other prominent players in the market include Qualys, Trustwave Holdings, Akamai, Rapid7, Checkmarx, Intertrust, Rogue Wave Software, CAST Software, Secure Decisions, Parasoft, Kiuwan, GrammaTech, Acunetix Ltd, etc.

Based on end uses, the market is segmented into Web Application Security and Mobile Application Security. In 2018, Web Application Security segment occupied the largest market share, 70.95%, while Mobile Application segment is growing rapidly in recent years, with a forecast market share of 33.09% in 2024. And small and mid-size businesses are expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to the large enterprises segment during the forecast period.

The global Application Security Software market is valued at 3613 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 8245.9 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Application Security Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of – – million USD in 2019 and will be – – million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of – -%.

This report studies the Application Security Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Application Security Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Micro Focus

Veracode

Rogue Wave

CAST Software

IBM

Synopsys

Parasoft

Checkmarx

Akamai

Trustwave Holdings

WhiteHat Security

QUALYS, INC

Secure Decisions

Rapid7

Kiuwan

GrammaTech

Acunetix Ltd

Intertrust

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-Premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Web App

Mobile App

Highlights of the Global Application Security Software report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Application Security Software market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

