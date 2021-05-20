Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2018 – 2023 | Cognii, IBM Corporation, Quantum Adaptive Learning, ALKES Corporation, Dreambox Learning, Blackboard, Microsoft Corporation, Pearson Corporation

Global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector refers to the AI applications in education industry, solving the issues such as language processing, reasoning, planning, and cognitive modeling.

Growth in adoption of AI powered educational games, rise in trend of AI services through mobile devices, implementation of collaborative learning model, and facilitation of the improved course designing activities pose new opportunities in the market.

The global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market is valued at xx million in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million in 2017 and will be xx million in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market by product type and applications/end industries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cognii Inc., IBM Corporation, Quantum Adaptive Learning, ALKES Corporation, Dreambox Learning, Inc., Blackboard Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Pearson Corporation, Jenzabar, Inc., SOFIA Labs LLC.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Learner Model

Pedagogical Model

Domain Model

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Higher Education

Primary and Secondary Education

Others

Table of Content:

1 Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Size by Regions

5 North America Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Revenue by Countries

8 South America Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector by Countries

10 Global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Segment by Type

11 Global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Segment by Application

12 Global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

