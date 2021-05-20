Asset Tracking Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2023 | Actsoft, ASAP Systems, Asset Panda, AT&T, CalAmp, Fleet Complete, Gigatrack, Microsoft, OnAsset Intelligence, Oracle, Spireon, Sprint, Tenna, Trimble, Verizon, Zebra Technologies

2018-2023 Global Asset Tracking Market Report Status and Outlook

Asset tracking refers to the method of tracking physical assets, either by scanning barcode labels attached to the assets or by using tags using GPS, BLE or RFID which broadcast their location.

Advancements in miniaturization and communications have made lower value asset tracking more practical, expanding the range of potential industries and asset types. The advent of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions leveraging M2M and other supporting technologies enables anytime, anywhere, any type of asset tracking.

Over the next five years, Publisher projects that Asset Tracking will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Asset Tracking market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Actsoft, ASAP Systems, Asset Panda, AT&T, CalAmp, Fleet Complete, Gigatrack, Microsoft, OnAsset Intelligence, Oracle, Spireon, Sprint, Tenna, Trimble, Verizon, Zebra Technologies, SAP, Epicor Software, JDA Software, Stanley Black & Decker, Honeywell, Ubisense, Topcon, Datalogic,Mojix,Impinj, Sato, TomTom, IBM, Telit

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

M2M/IoT

Edge Computing

Segmentation by application:

Aviation and Aerospace

Commercial Vehicles and Fleet Tracking

Local and State Government

Manufacturing and Warehousing

Personal Vehicles

Public Transportation

Shipping and Construction

Healthcare and Medical

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Asset Tracking market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Asset Tracking market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Asset Tracking players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Asset Tracking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Asset Tracking submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

