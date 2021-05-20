At 7.9% of CAGR Sleep Apnea Devices Market is reaching $8,305.3 Million in 2025 from $5,731.3 Million in 2017

Rising prevalence of sleep apnea, increasing use of oral appliances and rising geriatric population are the major drivers for the growth of the market. As per the American Sleep Apnea Association, in 2017, 22 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea. Additionally, nearly 80% of the cases of moderate and severe obstructive sleep apnea undiagnosed. Furthermore, new product development by various market players accelerates the market growth. For instance, in September, 2016, SomnoMed Limited, received FDA approval for its product “SomnoDent Alpha”. Additionally, In April 2016, BMC launched Polypro sleep monitoring device which is a home sleep testing device and portable PSG. The product is easily accessible in sleep labs because of the mobile application of Polypro. These developments in the market are likely to boost the market growth

The global sleep apnea devices market is experiencing a steep rise in the present scenario and is expected to expand in the coming years. The market for sleep apnea devices consists of well-established players and tier 2 and tier 3 companies across the globe, which invests substantial amounts in order to deliver the most advanced technology to various industries.

Sleep apnea is a disorder resulting into loud snoring, which consists of three types namely obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea and complex sleep apnea syndrome. The symptoms of sleep apnea are loud snoring, variations in breathing, awaking in between of sleep, lack of attention, excess of daytime sleep, irritability and lack of sleep during night. Nasal congestion, over-weight, being older, circumference of neck, narrowed airway, habit of constant smoking and drinking, family history are various risk factors for sleep apnea.

The sleep apnea devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for sleep apnea devices is estimated to reach US$ 8,305.3 Mn in 2025. The market for sleep apnea devices is witnessing a potential growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. Additionally, major players in the market are engaged in research and development activities. Various players have been upgrading their product portfolio by applying for approvals. In May, 2017, ResMed launched soft CPAP Mask. With expansion activities, companies are focusing towards strengthening their customer base by providing services to varied applications. For instance, in May, 2014, SomnoMed Ltd. expanded its business in Portugal and Spain.

The sleep apnea devices market is segmented on the basis of diagnostics devices, therapeutic devices and end-users. Based on diagnostic devices, global sleep apnea devices market is segmented as polysomnography devices, respiratory polygraphs, actigraphy systems and single-channel screening (oximeters) devices. The polysomnography devices segment has the largest market share among the diagnostics devices. Based on therapeutic devices, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into facial interfaces, Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (ASV), Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, oxygen concentrators, airway clearance systems, oral appliances and accessories. Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices has the largest market share among the therapeutic device segment. Based on end user, the global sleep apnea devices market is segmented into hospitals and home. The hospital segment has the largest market share among the end user segment. Geographically, the market for Sleep Apnea Devices is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America (S&CAM).

Key Sleep Apnea Devices market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

1. RedMed

2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3. Fisher & Paykel

4. Braebon Medical Corporation

5. Compumedics Limited

6. BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

7. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

8. SomnoMed Limited

9. Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + CO. KG

10. Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

Reports Benefits-

-Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the sleep apnea market.

-Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

-The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global sleep apnea market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

-Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

-Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

-Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

