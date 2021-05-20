Automotive Infotainment SoC Market Growth & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players forecast to 2027

“Automotive Infotainment SoC Market” study provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The automotive infotainment SoC market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands for fully automated cars and rising disposable income of the consumers. Growing automotive industry on account of advancements and technological developments is likely to further fuel the market growth. However, incidents of fatalities caused due to driver’s distraction may hamper the growth of the automotive infotainment SoC market. On the other hand, rising focus towards comfort and safety such as navigation and other smart features are expected to showcase growth opportunities for the players in the automotive infotainment SoC market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the market Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments Incorporated

The global automotive infotainment SoC market is segmented on the basis of installation type and vehicle type. Based on installation type, the market is segmented as in-dash and rear seat. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive infotainment SoC market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive infotainment SoC market in these regions.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Automotive Infotainment SoC Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Automotive Infotainment SoC Market Analysis- Global Analysis Automotive Infotainment SoC Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Installation Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Vehicle Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Automotive Infotainment SoC Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

