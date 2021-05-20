Boiler Tube Expanders Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028

The Boiler Tube Expanders Market report, published by Persistence Market Research, descriptively covers the present & future growth trends, in addition to highlighting the global expanse of this industry and elaborating the regional share and statistics. The study evaluates the competitive environment, strategies undertaken by prominent players, supply & demand analysis, and revenue growth statistics.

Boiler Tube Expanders: Market Introduction

Boiler tube expanders are rolling tube type expansion instrument that is utilized for molding and fixing pipes to tube sheets in the manufacturing processes where boilers are used. Generally, boilers function at very high pressures and temperatures, where the deformations can be expected to be high as stress on the joints is more severe. Boiler tube expanders are used to maintain a specific inner diameter of the boiler hoses. Generally, boiler tube expanders are employed amongst various industries such as metal forging, chemical, refineries and distilleries, sugar, food processing, rubber, automobile etcetera to maintain the boiler performance.

Boiler Tube Expanders: Market Dynamics

In the era of globalization, demand for an efficient product is increasing day by day leaving a parallel impact on the market of industrial products, such as boiler tube expanders. For maintaining the demand-supply gap, the industry has been witnessing a surge in the demand and production of raw materials in various end use industries, which in turn, has escalated the demand graph of industrial products, such as boilers. In effect with the increasing use of boilers, there is an occurrence of wear and tear in boilers as they work under high temperature and pressure which requires frequent and timely maintenance. Subsequently, driving the demand for boiler tube expanders market. Respective governments have introduced regulations and policies toward the promotion of energy efficient heating solutions

Moreover, the rising concern over emission of VOCs (volatile organic compounds), that is resulting into greenhouse effect, is estimated to drive the need of maintenance of residential and industrial in order to reduce their carbon footprint, this in turn, is expected to augment the growth of the boiler tube expanders during the forecast period. Also, the swelling demand for heating solutions, particularly in cold climate regions, to fuel the volume sales of the residential boiler, consequently, boosting the market of boiler tube expanders.

On the flipside, lack of awareness among consumers of boiler, or the need of skilled professionals requires to use boiler tube expanders in industrial sector, to hamper the adoption rate of boiler tube expanders over the projected time period.

Boiler Tube Expanders: Market Segmentation

On the basis of boiler tube expander’s material type, the global Boiler Tube Expanders market can be segmented into the following:

Copper

Steel

Stainless Steel

On the basis of boiler tube expanders type, the global Boiler Tube Expanders market can be segmented into the following:

Parallel tube expansion

Flare tube expansion

On the basis of boiler tube expanders outer diameter, the global Boiler Tube Expanders market can be segmented into the following:

Less than 1”

1″-2″

2″-3″

More than 3″

On the basis of boiler tube expanders number of wall gauge, the global Boiler Tube Expanders market can be segmented into the following:

Less than 4

4-8

8-12

More than 12

Boiler Tube Expanders: Regional Market Outlook

Emerging economies across Asia-Pacific, such as India and China, have announced development programs in order to replace the existing boilers with upgraded technology or upgrade the existing boiler with the recent technology; thus, having a positive impact on the boiler tube expanders market. Further, the United Nations has taken initiatives to reduce greenhouse gases emission as per the Paris agreement. These changing environmental rules and regulations are expected to affect the demand for boiler tube expanders market over the forecast period. The boiler tube expanders market in Europe is especially driven by these stringent governmental regulations. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness an average growth in the global boiler tube expanders market.

Boiler Tube Expanders: Key Market Players

The boiler tube expanders market is expected to be highly unorganized due to the presence of number of small scale and local vendors in the global market.

Some of the key market participants in the global Boiler Tube Expanders market include:

TUBEEX Industrial Equipments

Powermaster Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Thomas C. Wilson, LLC.

BHARTIYA INDUSTRIES

KRAIS Tube Expanders

Niksu Power Tools

TRITORC INC.

Shingare Industries

