Bouillon Cubes Market Competitive Analysis, Size, Regional Trends, Plans and Opportunity Assessment for the Period of 2019 to 2023

Market Analysis

Bouillon cubes are compressed savory blocks made from dehydrated vegetables, meat or poultry. These cubes carry an aromatic mixture of spices and herbs which act as a flavoring agent in the food. They are primarily used as a seasoning agent. Moreover, they are healthy, easy to cook products and can also be stored for long owing to their longer shelf life. The different bouillon cubes available include, Vegetable Cubes, Chicken Cubes, Fish Cubes, Beef Cubes and others. Bouillon was first introduced in granular form but recently, it has become available in various other forms such as cubes, granules, powder, and paste.

Bouillon cubes are considered as a quick healthy diet which is assisting in increased demand among the health-conscious population. Rising health awareness and high inclination towards functional foods among the consumers is boosting the growth of bouillon cubes market. Developing countries have an opportunistic market for bouillon cubes market. Moreover, growing working population coupled with inclination towards conventional foods owing to busy lifestyle is another factor which is positively impacting the growth of the bouillon cubes market. Additionally, efforts by the major players to add health beneficial attributes along with variety in flavors is adding fuel to the growth of the bouillon cubes market.

Growing health conscious population followed by increasing awareness of benefits associated with bouillon cubes is driving the market for Bouillon cubes. Moreover, they are available in different forms such as cubes, granules, powder, paste, and others which is increasing its application in various food products.

Major Key Players Analysis

The key players profiled in Bouillon Cubes Market Report are

Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

Jiande Jianxing Condiment Co Ltd (China)

Nestle (Switzerland),

Mars Inc. (U.S.),

Unilever (U.K),

Ariake Group (Japan),

Hormel Foods (U.S.),

The key players in this market are highly focusing on new product launches. Introduction of innovative flavored Bouillon cubes followed by growing demand in various industries is influencing the bouillon cubes manufacturers to broaden their product offerings. Increasing R&D and expansion of production capacity is observed to be among the key strategies in the market. Mergers and joint ventures are also witnessed to be growing among the key players of bouillon cubes in this market.

Latest Industry Updates

March 2017 AccelFoods announced funds expansions and new investments of which investment is also received by producer of gluten-free, non-GMO bouillon cubes.

June 2017 The CEO of Nestle S.A who is the first outsider to run the maker of Maggi bouillon cubes and Buitoni pasta dishes in almost a century is looking ahead to buy new businesses.

May 2017 BOU launched better-for-you bouillon cubes. It comprised of three product lines including beef, chicken and vegetable.

Market Segments

The global bouillon cubes market has been divided into type, form, application, and region.

On The Basis of Type: Vegetable, Chicken, Fish, Beef, and Others

On The Basis of Form: Cubes, Granules, Powder, Paste, and Others

On The Basis of Application: Soups & sauces, Pastas & noodles, Curry, and Others

On The Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis

Global Bouillon Cubes Market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is dominating the bouillon cubes market in which the U.S. is the major contributor. Also, Europe is witnessed to be the second largest market for bouillon cubes. U.K, Germany and Italy are majorly contributing to the growth of bouillon cubes market in this region.

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing market for bouillon cubes. Growing health awareness followed by high inclination towards processed foods among the consumers of developing countries such as India and China is driving the growth of bouillon cubes in this region. Moreover, among others Africa is the emerging market for bouillon cubes.