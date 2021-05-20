CBCT Systems Market: In-Depth Analysis of Current Research, Future Scope, Growth and Forecast to 2023

The Global CBCT Systems Market was valued at $536 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,041 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2017 to 2023. Dental application segment held more than four-fifths share of the total market in 2016.

Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems are a special type of x-ray equipment. These systems are used by medical professionals to reconstruct a 3D image of various regions of patients anatomy such as dental, oral and maxillofacial region, and ears, nose and throat.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructures and rise in expenditures in emerging markets (such as India and China) to overcome the unmet medical needs. Technological advancements to develop cost-effective devices in these nations offer a lucrative opportunity for market growth.

The major company profiled Are:

Carestream Health

Danaher

Planmeca OY

Dentsply Sirona

Vatech Co., Ltd.

Cefla s.c.

ASAHIROENTGEN IND.CO., LTD.

J. Morita

Curve Beam

Prexion.

Rise in geriatric population, wide range of applications of CBCT systems in dental practice and upsurge in number of patients suffering from dental diseases are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, expanding application of CBCT systems in other medical fields such as breast imaging further boosts the market growth. However, high cost of the devices and image related issues such as lack of clarity are expected to impede the market growth.

Dental application segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period, owing to the increase in the incidence of dental disorders, such as tooth loss, periodontal disorders, and TMJ disorders. On the other hand, other application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the CBCT Systems Market:

Breast imaging segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Hospitals & Clinics accounted for more than three-fifths share of the global CBCT systems market in 2015.

Flat-panel image detector is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the analysis period.

France and Germany jointly contributed for more than one-third of the European CBCT systems market in 2016.

Japan is the major shareholder, accounting for more than one-third of the Asia-Pacific CBCT systems market in 2015.

