Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market Anticipates Revenue will Hit up to 8.7% CAGR by 2022

Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $1,683 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the period 2016 – 2022.Asia-Pacific led the global cleanroom disposable gloves market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its position throughout the study period. Semiconductors industry was dominating end use segment and expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2015, and is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.8%. The cleanroom disposable gloves market is on continuous rise in the Asia-Pacific region, across both pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries, backed by the high investments in these sectors. The growing consumer base correspondingly drives the growth of cleanroom gloves complemented by a rise in the number of cleanrooms (cleanroom space in million sq. mt.).

Although major market share is captured by few market players, the threat of new entrants is high in cleanroom disposable gloves industry due to low initial capital investment, high volume demand, lesser product differentiation and low-cost technology incorporated for manufacturing cleanroom disposable gloves, attracts many new players to enter the cleanroom disposable gloves market.

The report also provides comprehensive competitive analysis and company profiles of Ansell Healthcare, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd., Rubberex Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Adventa Berhad, Cardinal Health, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, and Semperit AG Holding.

Increasing operations in the cleanroom space, growing safety concerns and regulations across various industries such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, boosts the adoption of cleanroom disposable gloves, thereby driving the market. Adoption of industrial robots and volatility of raw material prices would moderately restrain the growth of cleanroom disposable gloves market in the coming years.

Natural rubber gloves was the dominating material segment in 2015 and captured around half of the share of cleanroom disposable gloves value market. This is attributed to its properties such as high elasticity and comfort level that catalyze the operations in cleanrooms. However, neoprene gloves are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2016 to 2022 owing to their increasing adoption due to advanced features such as temperature resistance, cut resistance, and similar ergonomics as natural rubber/latex gloves.

Semiconductor industry was the leading end use segment accounting for the largest share of the market revenue in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%. This is mainly due to the high adoption rate of glovers by semiconductor industry cleanroom staff to avoid cross contamination in the manufactured products.

