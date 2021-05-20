Cleanroom Lighting Market to 2027 – Eagle Lighting Australia, Kenall Manufacturing, LUG Light Factory, Solite Europe, Terra Universal

A cleanroom is an enclosed area in any processing unit with controlled room conditions such as temperature, pressure and humidity. The cleanroom lighting incorporates lighting equipment and solutions for laboratories, kitchens and food preparation areas, pharmaceutical industry, hospitals and semiconductor manufacturing areas. Cleanroom lighting is principally used for controlled environments where they are easy to clean and keep the environment dust free.

The cleanroom lighting market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands for sterile manufacturing areas in pharmaceutical laboratories coupled with the need for controlled environment in the manufacturing industries. Also, strict regulations against contamination of products in the medical and food production are expected to raise the market demand. However, associated high costs of cleanroom and its maintenance may hamper the growth of the cleanroom lighting market. Nonetheless, increasing adoption of energy-efficient cleanrooms is likely to showcase substantial growth opportunities for the cleanroom lighting market during the forecast period.

The Emerging/Prominent key players include in this research are:

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (CGCEL)

Eagle Lighting Australia (Fagerhult Group)

Eaton Corporation

Kenall Manufacturing (Legrand)

LUG Light Factory

Paramount Industries (HazLoc Industries, LLC.)

Signify Holding

Solite Europe Ltd

Terra Universal. Inc.

Wipro Lighting

The global cleanroom lighting market is segmented on the basis of light source, mounting type, components and industry vertical. By light source, the market is segmented as LED and fluorescent. Based on mounting type, the market is segmented as surface mounted and recessed mounted. On the basis of the components, the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as food & beverages, industrial manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences and others.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends and restrictions of the segments and sub-segments are mentioned in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cleanroom Lighting Market.

