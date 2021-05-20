Cloud High Performance Computing Market 2018 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, and Regional Outlook To 2023

Market Highlights

The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global cloud high-performance computing market is marked to exhibit expansion at a robust CAGR of 21% during the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach the market valuation of over USD 22 Bn by the end of the review period. Increasing adoption of cloud-based services in various industrial sectors, rapid technological advancement, increasing availability of cloud-based service providers and high demand for high-performance cloud computing in various end-use industries are majorly propelling the growth of the global cloud high-performance computing market. However, concerns regarding data security in cloud-based storage and management solutions are restraining the expansion of the global cloud high performance computing market during the assessment period.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players profiled by Market Research Future (MRFR) operating in the global cloud high performance computing market and International Business Machines Corporation (the U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (the U.S.), Google, LLC (the U.S.), Dell, Inc (the U.S.), Amazon Web Services (the U.S.), Penguin Computing (the U.S.), Sabalcore Computing Inc (the U.S.), Univa Corporation (the U.S.), Gridcore AB (Sweden), Adaptive Computing (the U.S.), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (the U.S.).

Other vendors that are operating in the global cloud high performance computing market include Silicon Mechanics, Inc (the U.S.), Atos SE (France), Nvidia Corporation (the U.S.), R Systems NA, Inc (the U.S.), Oracle Corporation (the U.S.), The MathWorks, Inc (the U.S.), ToutVirtual, Inc (the U.S.), T-Services (Russia), Wolfram Alpha LLC (the U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Intel Corporation (the U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (the U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc (the U.S.), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Rescale, Inc (the U.S.), Nimbix, Inc (the U.S.), Alibaba Cloud (China), ARCTUR (Slovenija), CSUC (Spain), TotalCAE (the U.S.), TheUberCloud, Inc. (the U.S.) and others.

Segmentation:

The global cloud high performance computing market has been segmented on the basis of services, component, deployment, and industry vertical. Based on services, the global cloud high performance computing market has been segmented into professional services, managed services, and other services. The professional services segment has been sub-segmented into integration and deployment service, maintenance & support services, and consulting service. Other services in the global cloud high performace computing market include infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS).

Based on component, the global cloud high performance computing market has been segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment has been sub-segmented into the server, storage, and networking devices. The software segment has been sub-segmented into clustering software and analytics tools. Based on deployment, the global cloud high performance computing market has been segmented into the public cloud and hybrid. Based on industry vertical, the global cloud high performance computing market has been segmented into banking and financial services, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, energy & utilities, transportation, and others

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global cloud high-performance computing market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the rest of the world. The North America region commands the maximum share of the global cloud high performance computing market owing to the high concentration of players providing cloud-based services, easy adoption of advanced technology, increased reliance on cloud-based solutions and rapid industrialization which is inducing high demand for advanced computing technology in this region. Development of supercomputing facilities, increased adoption of cloud-based solutions and current technological advancement are fueling the growth of the cloud high-performance computing market in the Asia Pacific region.

