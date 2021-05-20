Cloud Identity Access Management Market Growth Prospects, Demand and Top Key Players: Bitium, CA Technologies, Centrify, OpenText, Dell EMC, HPE, Hitachi ID, IBM, Ilantus., Intel, iWelcome, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Okta

Global Cloud Identity Access Management Market Growth Status and Outlook 2018-2023

Cloud identity and access management is a system that revamps the conventional IT security environment by providing identification access management solution over the cloud.

The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market are rising trend of bring your own devices (BOYD) and increasing cyber-attacks across the globe. Furthermore, centralized security and management system and growing awareness towards compliance management are also estimated to be major factors that are fuelling the growth of the market.

In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cloud Identity Access Management market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Identity Access Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012293212/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Bitium, CA Technologies, Centrify, OpenText, Dell EMC, HPE, Hitachi ID, IBM, Ilantus., Intel, iWelcome, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Okta, OneLogin, Oracle, Ping Identity, SailPoint Technologies, Salesforce, SAP

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Public cloud

Private cloud

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

IT and telecommunication

Healthcare

Government and utilities

Energy

Retail

Manufacturing

Education

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012293212/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Identity Access Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cloud Identity Access Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Identity Access Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Identity Access Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Identity Access Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2018-2023 Global Cloud Identity Access Management Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud Identity Access Management by Players

4 Cloud Identity Access Management by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud Identity Access Management Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Bitium

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cloud Identity Access Management Product Offered

11.1.3 Bitium Cloud Identity Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Bitium News

11.2 CA Technologies

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cloud Identity Access Management Product Offered

11.2.3 CA Technologies Cloud Identity Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 CA Technologies News

11.3 Centrify

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cloud Identity Access Management Product Offered

11.3.3 Centrify Cloud Identity Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Centrify News

11.4 OpenText

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012293212/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.