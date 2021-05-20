Coconut Water Market 2019 Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

The report Coconut Water Market 2019 Research highlights key dynamics of Global Coconut Water Industry sector. The potential of the Coconut Water Market has been investigated along with the key challenges. Coconut Water Market Report provides additional information like Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers, Sales Channel, Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing, Marketing Channel Future Trend, Distributors, Traders and Dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, Methodology, Analyst Introduction, Data Source Describe Coconut Water Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

Short Detail About Coconut Water Market Report: Coconut water, less commonly coconut juice, is the clear liquid inside coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). In early development, it serves as a suspension for the endosperm of the coconut during the nuclear phase of development. As growth continues, the endosperm matures into its cellular phase and deposits into the rind of the coconut pulp. The liquid inside young coconuts is often preferred to the liquid of a ripened coconut.

Coconut Water Market Top Manufacturers : VITA COCO, Pepsico, Coca-Cola(Zico), Green Coco Europe, Taste Nirvana, C2O Pure Coconut Water, Tradecons GmbH, UFC Coconut Water, Edward & Sons, Maverick Brands, Amy & Brian, CHI Coconut Water, Grupo Serigy, Sococo, PECU, Koh Coconut, CocoJal

Coconut Water Market Regional Analysis : USA, Canada and Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy, Global, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc., Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa

Coconut Water Market Segment by Type :

Mixed Coconut Water, Pure Coconut Water

Coconut Water Market Segment by Applications :

0-14 yrs, 15-34 yrs, 35-54 yrs, 55 yrs up

Scope of the Coconut Water Market Report: Coconut water is one of the fastest growing beverage categories in the Western Europe, the United States and Brazil due to its natural hydrating qualities, great taste and nutritional benefi ts, not to mention the large number of celebrities drinking it. It is a great source of nutrients, contains calcium and magnesium, and the same amount of heart healthy potassium as a banana or a glass of orange juice. And that’s just a few of its ‘superdrink’ claims. With a mass appeal to ethical and health conscious consumers and those leading an activity lifestyle, and some are predicting it could overtake the sales of orange juice (as has already happened in Brazil).

The global sales of coconut water increased from 363.78 Million L in 2013 to 865.71 Million L in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.20%. In 2017, the global coconut water market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The global coconut water market is valued at USD 2525.08 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9010.54 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.93% between 2017 and 2024.

The worldwide market for Coconut Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 20.6% over the next five years, will reach 7610 million US$ in 2024, from 2980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Coconut Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

