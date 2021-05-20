Companies in the Global Marine Navigation System Market Resorting to Product Innovation to Stay Ahead in the Game

Global Marine Navigation System Market: Introduction

‘Marine Navigation System market’, has developed a comprehensive report emphasizing every vital aspect of the business vertical. The study has collectively presented refined data characterized by market valuation, market participants, regional segmentation, and revenue forecasts, enabling stakeholders to make logical business decisions.

Marine navigation system enables to determine the location, a route of destination, and avoid the collision. In the past days, as a marine navigation system, pilots had to take a position fix for the marine vessels taking into consideration the external reference points across the navigating channels. However, today – GPS, an acronym for Global Positioning System has emerged and virtually become indispensable for any sort of marine navigation system. Moreover, marine navigation systems are suitable for a wide range of vessels ranging from fishing to recreational boats and merchant vessels to defense ships. In addition, in the unfortunate event of an accident, the marine navigation system can provide crucial data to investigators in their search to determine the cause of the collision or accident.

One of the prominent trends observed in the marine navigation market includes the usage of an integrated marine navigation system with a goal of cost-effectiveness and the highest degree of availability and integrity. Apart from this, ageing vessel fleet observes a deterioration in its operational capabilities. Subsequently, customized retrofit solutions pertaining to marine navigation systems are offered by the market stakeholders.

Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends, dynamics, and potential strategies in the global marine navigation system market.

Global Marine Navigation System Market: Dynamics

The marine navigation system is being utilized by many fleet owners and the demand for marine navigation system will likely to show positive trajectory due to growing seaborne trade. Global seaborne trade continues to be largely determined by developments in the world economy and trade. Although the relationship between trade and economic output seems to be fluctuating, with an observed decline in the growth ratio of trade to the gross domestic product (GDP) over recent years. Moreover, with the growing consumption, the LNG trade will likely to expand at a significant rate. Subsequently, LNG carrier fleet requirement is set to increase, thereby, developing strong prospects for marine navigation system market.

Importantly, growth in cruise tourism is expected to continue, reaching more than 25.3 million passengers in 2019. As per anticipation, the demand for marine navigation system squarely varies with the growth in cruise tourism across the world. Further, in terms of product innovations and developments, new advanced control systems, which offer higher accuracy and integrity to the GPS, are always in the process of development to bolster the existing marine navigation system.

Global Marine Navigation System Market: Segments

Marine navigation system is a satellite-based systems that provide an accurate position on the sea for a variety of purposes. However, there are few product types which are mostly installed in a marine vessel are assessed in the market analysis. The global marine navigation system market can be segmented on the basis of product type, aftermarket, and region

On the basis of the product type, the global marine navigation system market can be segmented as:

Marine Radar

Fish Finders

AIS (Automatic Identification System) and VHF Transceiver

Chartplotters

Sonar Modules

Autopilot System

On the basis of the sales channel, the global marine navigation system market can be segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket/Retrofit

On the basis of the application, the global marine navigation system market can be segmented as:

Commercial

Defense

Recreational

Global Marine Navigation System Market: Regional Outlook

A very large part of world trade is clustered around three regions: Europe East Asia, and North America. Consequently, demand for the marine navigation system is mainly accounted by these regions. Growth prospects for Denmark and Sweden marine navigation system market in the coming years have brightened due to strong performance in recent months. Additionally, the economy of Sweden, the largest in Scandinavia, is expected growth at higher growth rate than Denmark and Norway. The government of China and the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry are poised to promote the initiatives pertaining to the R&D spending in order to upgrade the industry and building marina navigation systems.

Moreover, Germany, the U.K., and Ireland are the few protuberant European source markets for cruises, making up 28% and 26% of European demand for cruises, respectively. Thus, strong manufacturing capabilities and demand for marine vessels directly influence the substantial demand for the marine navigation system.

Global Marine Navigation System Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global marine navigation system market discerned across the value chain include:

Garmin Ltd.

Raytheon Anschütz GmbH

Navico Holding AS

Icom America Inc.

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Cobham plc

The research report – Marine Navigation System presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The study on Marine Navigation System market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Marine Navigation System market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

