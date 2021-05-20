Edible Packaging Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – BioFilm, Devro, JRF Technology, Kuraray, Watson

Edible packaging is used for coating or wrapping various food and pharmaceutical products to extend their shelf life. This type of packaging can be consumed along with the food.

The analysts forecast the global edible packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global edible packaging market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Edible Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BioFilm

• Devro

• JRF Technology

• Kuraray

• Watson

Market driver

• Growth in packaged food industry to drive use of edible packaging

Market challenge

• High cost of edible packaging

Market trend

• Increasing applications of edible films as oral hygiene products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RAW MATERIAL

• Global edible packaging market by raw material

• Comparison by raw material

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by raw material

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing popularity of lightweight food and beverage packaging

• Increasing applications of edible films as oral hygiene products

• Increasing use of bioplastics for packaging

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• BioFilm

• Devro

• JRF Technology

• Kuraray

• Watson

Continued…..

