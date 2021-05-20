Epoxy Surface Coating Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Axalta Coating Systems, AkzoNobel, Berger Paints, Henkel and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Epoxy Surface Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Epoxy Surface Coating Market



There are a variety of applications for epoxy-based materials on the market, including coatings, adhesives and the creation of composite materials. Those used for surface coatings are known for their good mechanical properties, electrical insulating properties, adhesion, and chemical- and heat-resistance. After you prepare and clean a surface, it becomes vulnerable to environmental contamination. When working with steel, for example, it takes as little as 30 minutes for flash rust to form. The longer you wait to apply an epoxy surface coating, the shorter the expected field longevity becomes. For this reason, manufacturers provide specific instructions regarding how quickly to apply the first coating and the ideal environmental conditions. Global Epoxy Surface Coating market size will increase to 40500 Million US$ by 2025, from 27200 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Epoxy Surface Coating.

The increasing demand for epoxy surface coating drives the market. Rapid industrialization is key driver to for epoxy surface coating market, this product is widely applied in many industries such as construction transportation. However, Stringent regulations, fluctuating raw material prices and environmental pollution are expected to be challenges.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Axalta Coating Systems

AkzoNobel

Berger Paints

Henkel

Kansai Nerolac

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company

RPM International

The Valspar Corporation

Tikkurila Oyj

BASF

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4106719-global-epoxy-surface-coating-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The epoxy powdered coating has a wide scope of applications such as ceiling panels, display shelving, heaters, household goods, instrument casings, internal vehicle components, sports equipment, tubular steel furniture and wire work. Solvent based coating generally provides good abrasion and chemical resistance. It has a wide scope of flooring application in chemical fertilizer, petroleum refineries, power plants, sewage, and water treatment plant, paper and pulp mills and warehouse floors.

This report researches the worldwide Epoxy Surface Coating market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Epoxy Surface Coating breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Epoxy Surface Coating Breakdown Data by Type

Waterborne

Powder-Based

Solved Based

Epoxy Surface Coating Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial Construction

Epoxy Surface Coating Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Epoxy Surface Coating Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Epoxy Surface Coating capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Epoxy Surface Coating manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4106719-global-epoxy-surface-coating-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)