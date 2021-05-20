Europe Travel Insurance Market Growth Analysis by focusing on Leading Players like Generali Group, Allianz Group, AXA Group, Insure and Go Insurance Services Limited and The April Group

In Europe, travel insurance market is at a niche level, however, with the changing competitive and distribution dynamics, the market is projected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2016-2022. Furthermore, with the stringent government policy with regards to travel insurance policy and the high cost of health care facility in the region drive the Europe Travel Insurance Policy. However, fewer written policies and low & fluctuating rates due to large number of competitors present in the market restrain the market growth.

In addition, growth in tourism industry creates a new prospect to surge the demand for travel insurance in the region. According to office of national statistics, the number of outbound travelers in the UK have increased by 3% in 2015 as compared to 2014, strengthening the growth of the UK travel insurance market. Moreover, in the Netherlands travel market it has been observed that domestic tourist spending had increased by relatively 2.6% in 2015.

Major key players operating in the market are Generali Group (Italy), Allianz Group (France), AXA Group (France), Insure and Go Insurance Services Limited (UK), The April Group (France), Mutuaide Assistance (France), Aon Plc (UK), Aviva Plc (UK), Saga Plc (UK) and Atlas Travel Insurance Services Ltd (England)

The market is segmented on the basis of type of distribution channel, insurance cover, end user, and geography. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers, insurance aggregators, and others. Based on insurance cover, it is divided into single trip, annual multi-trip, and long stay. Based on end user, it is categorized into senior citizens, education travelers, backpackers, business travelers, family travelers, and fully independent travelers.

Geographically, it is analyzed across UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, and Rest of Europe. Key players profiled in the report include Generali Group (Italy), Allianz Group (France), AXA Group (France), Insure and Go Insurance Services Limited (UK), The April Group (France), Mutuaide Assistance (France), Aon Plc (UK), Aviva Plc (UK), Saga Plc (UK), and Atlas Travel Insurance Services Ltd (England).

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Europe Travel Insurance Market

Chapter 5 Europe Travel Insurance Market, By Country

Chapter 6 Related Industry Insights

Chapter 7 Company Profile

