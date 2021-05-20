Explosive Growth And Attractive Opportunities Calcium Carbonate Market During 2019–2026| Key Players are IMA Europe, Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt. Ltd., Indocal Industry, Nuberg Engineering Ltd

Calcium carbonate is a chemical compound of carbohydrate salt with chemical formula CaCO3. It is easily available in nature. It is used as an antacid or as a calcium supplement medicinally. It is obtained from chalk, rocks, shells, pearls, and egg. It is soluble in lactic acid, acetic acid, citric acid, and phosphoric acid. Its pH is above 6 and it is extensively used in commercial and industrial applications. It is used for producing numerous chemical compounds such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), unsaturated polyester, polypropylene, polyethylene, and rubber.

Calcium Carbonate Market by Type (Precipitated Calcium Carbonate and Activated Calcium Carbonate), and Application (Paper, Plastic, PVC, Rubber, Toothpaste & Cosmetics, Paints & Coatings, Environment, Agriculture, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

Increase in construction activities and rise in demand from various industries, such as paper and pulp, plastic, and automotive, are driving the growth of the global calcium carbonate market. Furthermore, rise in the use of pharmaceutical industries for manufacture of medicinal tablets boost the overall market growth. Also, surge in demand in the chemical industry for producing numerous chemical compounds, also contributes toward the growth of the market. However, environmental hazards of mining limestone concerns related to calcium carbonates are expected to hinder the overall market growth. In addition, excess of calcium carbonate is hazardous to health, which can hamper the growth of the market. The development of technology in mining of calcium carbonates is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

Some key players operating in this market includes IMA Europe, Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt. Ltd., Indocal Industry, Nuberg Engineering Ltd., Imerys Industry, TCM Machinery, VMPC, ACMA, Shree Sai Calnates India Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Società Impianti Calce S.R.L., and Others

Key Benefits for Calcium Carbonate Market:

The calcium carbonate market size has been analyzed across all regions.

Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

The report outlines the current calcium carbonate market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets. The market is forecasted for 2019-2026.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1 INTRODUCTION

1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top Investment Pockets

2.1.2. Market Player Positioning, 2018

2.2. CXO perspective

Chapter 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Parent/Peer Market Overview

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Global Calcium Carbonate Market

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.4.1. Pricing Analysis of Global Calcium Carbonate Market, By Region, 2018 to 2026

3.4.2. Pricing Analysis of Global Calcium Carbonate Market, By Type, 2018 to 2026

3.4.3. Pricing Analysis of Global Calcium Carbonate Market, By Application, 2018 to 2026

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

