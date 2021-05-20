Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Market Analysis 2018-2025

The global fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) is a part of cytogenetic technique which practices fluorescent probes of the chromosome to express a high degree of sequence complementarity. Fluorescence microscopy are used to find where the fluorescent probe bound to the chromosome. This technique provides an innovative way for researchers to visualize and map the genetic material in an individual cell, which includes specific genes or portions of genes. FISH an important tool for understanding a variety of chromosomal abnormalities and other genetic mutations.

The fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems market is expected to grow dramatically due to the key reasons such as rising demand for the diagnostics for the detecting the infectious diseases, and increasing prevalence of genetic diseases and cancer. The market is likely to propel in coming future due to the rising opportunities such as increasing demand of CCD cameras in testing for infectious diseases, microscopes, illuminators, and fluoroscopy for diagnosing genetic mutation and clinical studies.

The key players influencing the market are Thorlabs, Inc., General Electric Company, DSSIMAGE.COM, PerkinElmer Inc., Leica Biosystems Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioTek Instruments, Inc., MetaSystems., Applied Spectral Imaging, and Clinx Science Instruments Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America.

North America accounts the largest market for the fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems due to the more numbers of the companies serving with their imaging products for the diagnosing of the increasing cancer cases, genetic diseases and infectious diseases. The Asia Pacific region expected to be the fastest growing market for the fluorescence in situ hybridization imaging systems. The increasing awareness among researchers & pathologists and healthcare expenditure and the advantages of the technique in diagnostics.

The segmentation of the fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems market is classified as product, application and end user. The product segment is segmented into instruments, consumables & accessories services & software. The application segment includes cancer diagnostics, genetic disease diagnostics, and others. Similarly, the end user segment is classified as research & academic institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems market based on products, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

