Global Deluge System Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

Deluge system is a type of fire protection system having open discharge services. Deluge system is fixed system and operates in a series of operations when fire takes place. The supply of water is controlled by a deluge valve which is controlled by the release system. The release system operates the valve when the fire is detected and thus, the water is discharged to all the sprinkler pipes connected to the deluge system. Deluge systems have applications in protection of the vessels or machinery where the flammable liquid is handled. By type, deluge system can be categorized as water and foam based deluge system. The deluge system has various applications and based on the application, the type of the deluge system is installed.

The deluge systems are controlled by various release system which include pneumatic release deluge system which is generally used in the lines where the freezing is likely to take place, hydraulic release deluge system which is used in areas where there is negligible possibility of freezing, electrical release deluge system is used for both manual as well as automatic operations. Depending on the types, the deluge systems are used in application areas such as aircraft hangers, petroleum refineries, storage vessel protection, mines and transformers among others

The growth in the chemical industry is expected to drive the demand for the deluge systems in coming years. The deluge systems are expected to gain a traction in coming years owing to the demand driven by the growing oil & gas industry in various regions. Ease in availability and low cost of water used in the deluge systems is expected to add to the growth in the demand of water deluge systems. The demand for the foam deluge system is expected to grow in the oil & gas industry owing to the reactive nature of water with some flammable liquids and formation of emulsion with the oil. Availability off alternatives such as water mists system is expected to slow down the market growth of deluge systems used in mines. Higher cost of electrical and pneumatic release deluge systems is expected to retard their market growth in near future.

The deluge systems market is segmented on following basis:

Deluge system by type:

Water

Foam

Deluge system by release system:

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Electric

The deluge system market by application:

Oil Extraction Process

Transformers

Vessel Protection

Aircraft Hangers

Mines & Others

Deluge system is expected to witness a steady growth in the North America region. The increasing crude oil production in the region has resulted in to a steady growth of the oil & gas industry in the region. The growing oil and gas industry in North America is expected to drive the deluge systems market in coming years. Europe region is has a well-established chemical industry and presence of leading chemical manufacturers. The moderately growing chemical industry in the Europe region and high growth of oil & gas industry in Russia is expected to drive the sales of deluge systems in Europe region.

Latin America region is expected to emerge as a global market for crude oil owing to the presence of crude oil reserves in Brazil and Venezuela. The growth of oil & gas industry in Latin America is expected to create a platform for the market growth of deluge systems. Middle East & Africa is among the key crude oil producing regions. The oil & gas industry in Middle East & Africa is expected to grow moderately in coming years which in turn is expected to boost the sales of deluge systems in the region. APAC region is expected to be a high potential market for the sales and market growth of deluge systems. The growth of chemical industry in the China and India will have high impact on the growth of deluge systems market in Asia Pacific

The participants involved in the deluge pumps market are listed below:

Minimax GmbH & Co KG

VFP Fire Systems Inc.

Andritz Ritz GmbH

Deluge Fire Protection (S.E.A)

Viking Group Inc.

Rig Deluge Ltd

Amokosi Fire Pumps

Marioff Corporation

The Gorman Rupp Company

Traser Ltd

