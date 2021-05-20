Global Fire Pump Controllers Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2025

Global Fire Pump Controllers Market valued approximately USD 0.88 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global fire pump controller market are rising implementation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) and high amount of traction is observed among users in regards to adoption of automated safety system. In addition, increasing manufacturing sector is anticipated to increase the demand for fire pumps, which helps to drive the global fire pumps market over the coming periods. One of the major restraining factor of global fire pump controller market is low cost strategies of Chinese products. Rising incidences of fire hazards in industries, stringent fire regulation and rapid industrialization will influence the demand and utilization of fire pump controller in the industrial segment. Fire pump controllers are one of the equipment controllers and have control panels that monitor the operations of pumps. They monitor the flow of any substance within pumps. The flow being monitored can be controlled to achieve the desired flow rate. There are many benefits of fire pump but one of the major benefit is it protect human life and property from the fire. Controllers are devised to autonomously turn on and off the pumps that they are controlling. This functionality is undertaken based on the requirement. Controllers are also responsible for the motor speed as well as the pressure required within pumps.

The regional analysis of Global Fire Pump Controllers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has projected to dominate the maximum share in total generating revenue across the globe due to sluggish growth in end-user industries. Europe is also forecasted to contribute a leading share in the global fire pump market. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to increase in growth of the overall economy.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Eaton

• Grundfos

• Naffco

• Tornatech

• Vertiv

• Hubbell

• Metron

• Pentair

• Master Control Systems

• ComAp

• Flowserve

• SPP Pumps

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

ï‚§ Electric Fire Pump Controller

ï‚§ Diesel Fire Pump Controller

By End-User:

ï‚§ Industrial

ï‚§ Commercial

ï‚§ Residential

By Regions:

ï‚§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

ï‚§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

ï‚§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

ï‚§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

ï‚§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Fire Pump Controllers Market in Market Study:

ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

ï‚§ Venture capitalists

ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers

ï‚§ Investment bankers

ï‚§ Investors

