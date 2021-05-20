Global Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Market: Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast-2025

Inspection robotics in oil & gas industry are robots and intelligent devices developed and employed for inspecting, monitoring and surveying oil & gas pipelines, platforms, rigs, storage tanks and other oil & gas structures. Oil & gas inspection robots include unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and smart PIGs among others. UUVs include remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). GMD predicts North America Capex (capital expenditure) of inspection robots in oil & gas industry to reach $644.8 million in 2025, driven by an increasing adoption of intelligent robotics in oil & gas inspection and surveillance over the years to come.

Highlighted with 16 tables and 34 figures, this 121-page report “Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Industry: North America Market 2018-2025 by Robot Type, Application, System Component and Country” is based on a comprehensive research of the inspection robots market in oil & gas industry by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America oil & gas inspection robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Robot Type, Application, System Component and Country.

Based on robot type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• ROVs

• AUVs

• UAVs

• UGVs

• Smart PIGs

• Others

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Oil and Gas Pipelines

• Oil Storage Tanks

• Platforms

• Rigs

• Other Oil and Gas Structures

Based on system component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware System (further split into Imaging System, Sensors and Automation Systems, Steering and Positioning, Navigation System, Energy and Propulsion, others)

• Software System

• Operation and Service

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual capex are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Robot Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles oil & gas inspection robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America oil & gas inspection robot market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Alstom Inspection Robots

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

ECA Group

Flyability SA

FMC Technologies Inc.

Honeybee Robotics

Hydrovision Ltd.

IKM Subsea AS

ING Robotic Aviation

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Inuktun Services Ltd.

MISTRAS Group Inc.

OC Robotics

Seegrid

Sky-Futures

VDOS

