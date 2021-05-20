Global Maritime Big Data Market Revenue to Witness Rapid Growth in the Near Future

The ‘Maritime Big Data market’ analytical summative by Persistence Market Research is a thorough study on the latest market trends prevailing in the global business sphere. The report also offers important details pertaining to market share, market size, profit estimations, applications and statistics of this industry. The report further presents a detailed competitive analysis including growth strategies adopted by key players of the industry

Earlier the visibility of the ship and harbor activities across the world was difficult. The entire data sets of marine were fragmented and sometimes manipulated and there was a need to have collated data in order to improve the efficiency. Due to this, the merger of big data into maritime took place which aggregated and analyzes maritime data and provides a view to all the shipping activities occurring across the globe.

The integration of big data into maritime is a part of the digital transformation. The big data has transformed shipping by enabling shippers to use data from the structures of the ship, their components, and the machinery in order to enhance their performance. Maritime big data is a combination of cutting-edge data analytics and shipping expertise.

Maritime Big Data Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rapid adoption of maritime big data is driven by the increasing demand of digitalization and enhanced cost efficiency. Also due to various benefits offered like improved performance, productivity, safety and commercial benefits like optimization of routes in case of bad weathers are elevating the market of maritime big data.

The lack of skilled manpower, emission controls, and cyber security are anticipated to be the major challenges for the growth of maritime big data market.

The latest trend in the maritime big data market is the investment in research and development since it’s an emerging application of analytics.

Maritime Big Data Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on application in Maritime Big Data Market: This segmentation provides application areas where big data analytics is applied in marine

Remote Sensing

Voyage Planning

Intelligent Traffic Management

Operational Predictability

Energy Management

Vessel Safety and Security

Automatic Mode Detection

Performance Monitoring and Optimization

Maritime Big Data Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the maritime big data are Maritime International, Inc., Windward, Ltd, our oceans challenge, Big Data Value Associations, IHS Markit Ltd., Eniram Ltd., ABB Ltd, Laros, Inc., Inmarsat plc. and Ericsson Inc.

Regional Overview

Europe is expected to the largest market of Maritime Big Data. The majority of Maritime Big Data vendors such as Maritime International, Inc., Windward, Ltd, and, Big Data Value Association are based in Europe region. This is attributed to the transformation of digitalization and collaborations of large manufacturers like Inmarsat and Ericsson in the region in order to integrate big data analytics and marine. Several other companies like Laros, Inc. and Ericsson Inc. is also expanding their offering in North America region thus the Maritime Big Data market in this region is also anticipated to grow.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: