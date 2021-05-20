Global Medical Tapes & Bandages Market 2019-2025 | Business Analysis and Evolutionary Growth

The global medical tapes & bandages market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Medical tapes & bandages are used in the primary treatment of acute and chronic wounds such as leg ulcers or surgical wounds. Medical tapes & bandages are used to stop hemorrhaging by apply bandages on the wound and prevent infections & other complications. These bandages and tapes aid in healing the wound faster in emergency situations. Medical tapes & bandages are elastic, adhere to the wound and prevents infection.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001253/

The growth of the global medical tapes & bandages market can be attributed to rising prevalence of ulcers and increasing number of traumatic or chronic wounds such as foot ulcer, diabetic foot across the globe. Moreover, the rising healthcare awareness and increasing geriatric population are likely to add novel opportunities for the global medical tapes & bandages market over the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., SmithNephewplc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., PAUL HARTMANN AG, BSN medical, Mölnlycke Health Care AB and others.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into medical bandages and medical tapes. By application the market is segmented into surgical wound treatment, ulcer treatment, traumatic wound treatment, sports injury treatment and others. Based on end user, the medical tapes & bandages market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics and homecare settings.

North America is expected to dominate the medical tapes & bandages market in the global arena due to the rising prevalence of ulcers, diabetic foot, and surgical procedures in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global medical tapes & bandages market due to increasing focus of manufacturers on establishing new manufacturing units in the region and decreasing usage of traditional wound dressings in India & China.

Inquire for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100001253/

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical tapes & bandages based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall medical tapes & bandages market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East &Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/