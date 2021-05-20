Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Growth Opportunities, and Forecast 2018-2025

The global nerve repair and regeneration market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The complex & delicate structures of spinal cord, peripheral nerves and brain makes the nervous system susceptible to various types of injuries. This results in neurodegenerative diseases that cause devastating functional disabilities. The nerve repair and regeneration devices help to promote the peripheral nerve regeneration.

The growth of global nerve repair and regeneration market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and increasing number of neurological disorders across the globe. Moreover, the rising healthcare awareness and increasing technological advancements are anticipated to add novel opportunities for the global nerve repair and regeneration market over the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, OrthoMed, Inc., Polyganics, Nuvectra, Stryker, NeuroPace, Inc., AxoGen, Inc. and others.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into neurostimulation & neuromodulation devices and biomaterials. The neurostimulation & neuromodulation devices segment is further divided into internal neurostimulation devices and external neurostimulation devices. The biomaterials segment is classified as nerve connectors, nerve conduits, nerve protectors and nerve wraps. Based on application the market is segmented into nerve grafting, neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgeries, direct nerve repair/neurorrhaphy and stem cell therapy. Based on end user, the nerve repair and regeneration market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics.

North America is expected to dominate the nerve repair and regeneration market in the global arena due to rise in number of neurological disorder cases and increasing technological advancements in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the forecast period in the global nerve repair and regeneration market due to growing geriatric population and increasing focus on key players to expand in Asia Pacific countries.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global nerve repair and regeneration based on technology, treatment type, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall nerve repair and regeneration market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East &Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

