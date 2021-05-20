Global Potash Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

Demand for potash is expected to be stable in the long term, as agriculture remains the key source of food, an important provider of fibre for the textile industry and biofuel for the world’s constantly growing population.

The global Potash market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Potash volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potash market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agrium

ICL

Intrepid Potash

Vale

PotashCorp

Qinghai Salt Lake

Uralkali

Belaruskali

Sinofert Holdings

SQM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Potassium Chloride

Potassium Nitrate

Potassium Sulfate

Segment by Application

Fertilizer

General Industrial

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Potash Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Potash

1.2 Potash Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Potash Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Potassium Chloride

1.2.3 Potassium Nitrate

1.2.4 Potassium Sulfate

1.3 Potash Segment by Application

1.3.1 Potash Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Fertilizer

1.3.3 General Industrial

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Potash Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Potash Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Potash Market Size

1.5.1 Global Potash Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Potash Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Potash Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Potash Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Potash Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Potash Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Potash Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Potash Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Potash Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Potash Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Potash Business

7.1 Agrium

7.1.1 Agrium Potash Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Potash Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Agrium Potash Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ICL

7.2.1 ICL Potash Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Potash Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ICL Potash Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Intrepid Potash

7.3.1 Intrepid Potash Potash Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Potash Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Intrepid Potash Potash Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Vale

7.4.1 Vale Potash Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Potash Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Vale Potash Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 PotashCorp

7.5.1 PotashCorp Potash Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Potash Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 PotashCorp Potash Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

