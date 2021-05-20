Global Video Conferencing Market 2019 Research, Industry Trends, Supply, Sales, Demands, Analysis and Insights

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Video Conferencing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 93 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Global Video Conferencing Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Video conferencing market is segmented based on component and end-use industry. Based on component, the global video conferencing market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. Among these components, the hardware component segment is further sub-segmented into camera, codec, microphone/speakers, and others. The software segment is further classified into on-premise and cloud-based. Furthermore, the services segment is further split into managed/outsourced and others.

Owing to factors such as rising demand for cloud-based video conferencing solutions across the world,annual growth rate of the software segment is high. The shift toward cloud-based video conferencing solutions is currently low. However, it is expected to rise substantially in the coming years. Furthermore, the services segment is also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. This is due to an increasing trend among organizations to ensure the availability of video conferencing services without the need to employ and maintain a permanent in-house technical team for the purpose.

In 2018, the global Video Conferencing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Video Conferencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Conferencing development in United States, Europe and China.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Adobe Systems

Arkadin Cloud Communications

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

JOYCE CR

Logitech International

Microsoft

Orange Business Services

Polycom

Vidyo

West Unified Communications Services

ZTE

Market by Product Type:

Static Telepresence

Robotic Telepresence

Market by Application:

Corporate Enterprise

Healthcare

Government And Defense

Education

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video Conferencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video Conferencing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

