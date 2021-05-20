Growth of Geochemical Services in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Geochemical Services Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 123 with table and figures in it.

Geochemical Services refers to the study of origin, evolution, and distribution of chemical elements on earth that are contained in rock-forming minerals and products derived from these elements. Geochemical services consist of various testing services such as sample preparation, aqua regia digest, mixed acid digest, X-ray fluorescence, hydro geochemistry, and fire assay.

This report studies the Geochemical Services Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Geochemical Services market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, the industry is fragmented and the top players operating in this eco-system have been in the acquisition spree to expand its services in opportunistic market sector of emerging economies. Factors are expected to work in favor of the market include the development of global mining and oil and gas industry, increased environmental pollution levels, and rising numbers of scientific research organizations.

The Geochemical Services Market concentration is low due to the presence of large number of service providers in the space. The top 5 players account for around 27.97% of the total share in the global market in 2018. The key players are leveraging on mergers and acquisition activities to attain the inorganic growth and gain market share. Big players are mainly targeting small deals that indicate the scarcity of the sizeable targets in the fragmented market and high price of large-scale deals that offer less scope for value creation.

The global Geochemical Services market is valued at 2166.6 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3927.3 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Geochemical Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of – – million USD in 2019 and will be – – million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of – -%.

This report studies the Geochemical Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Geochemical Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group

EGi

SGS SA

ALS

Shiva Analyticals

Geochemic

Activation Laboratories

ACZ Laboratories

Alex Stewart International

AGAT Laboratories

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Laboratory Based

In-field Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Scientific Research

Statistical, etc.

Highlights of the Global Geochemical Services report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Geochemical Services market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

