Luxury Safari Tourism Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends and Forecast to 2024

For this report, we undertook primary and secondary research in association with Tourism Economics, Amadeus Travel Intelligence, Connections Events, The Telegraph and various industry experts. Approaches include: analysing tourism Economics estimations of the number of outbound luxury trips from each region between 2014 and the present (using an arrival definition), and projected growth patterns until 2025. To compare the growth in overall travel with the growth in luxury travel, luxury traveller were defined as those with an annual household income of more than $350,000, and bookings arrivals order costs more than $3000 per person made by these traveller were deemed as luxury trips. Luxury travel today is defined less by thread count and Michelin stars and more by access to the people, places and experiences that represent all that is authentic about a destination. There’s no denying that comfort factors still apply and high standards of accommodation and dining will always feature on the luxury traveller’s wish list. However, today’s luxury traveller seeks more depth of understanding and immersion into local culture than ever before. People don’t just want to see – they want to participate. The sales process is also critical and whilst the online proposition can be an asset in terms of booking more simple arrangements, clients looking for luxury experiential travel require a deep level of sophisticated knowledge and confidence during the sales process.

This report studies the Luxury Safari Tourism Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Luxury Safari Tourism market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The Adventure Travel segment accounted for about 71.12% of the overall Luxury Safari Tourism market revenue, by tour type in 2018, as this is identified as the most popular vacation option among young and middle age group travelers. In addition, Personalized Vacations aimed at Safari, would witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. An increasing number of Luxury Safari Tourisms are indulging in these tours as they enable these travelers to experience the finest local delicacies and also buy some of the most exquisite handicrafts. These trips are getting popular among travelers of all age groups, especially the millennials (21 – 30 years).

Millennial segment is projected to hold the highest market share in the overall Luxury Safari Tourism market, by age group, as they have been identified as the highest travel spenders. However, it has been identified that only 5-10% marketing is targeted at this traveler segment. Luxury Safari Tourism market has a huge growth potential and would see immense demand from the emerging markets. Exposure to social media, growing disposable income and easy visa availability are some of the factors which are propelling the growth of the market. Nowadays, Luxury Safari Tourismers are seeking unique traveling experience, thus opting for exotic and unexplored destinations.

The global Luxury Safari Tourism market is valued at 1184.6 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1713.1 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Luxury Safari Tourism.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of – – million USD in 2019 and will be – – million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of – -%.

This report studies the Luxury Safari Tourism market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Luxury Safari Tourism market by product type and applications/end industries.

