Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Became a Highly Profitable Industry: Revenue Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2027

Medical Imaging is the technique and process that creates visual representations of the interior of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention.The Medical Imaging Equipment Services market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as technological upgrades, growing demand for medical imaging, medical tourism and an improved healthcare infra-structure. Nevertheless, reduced profit margin is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Report is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Medical Imaging Equipment Services market with detailed market segmentation by service type, service providers, modality, end-user and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Medical Imaging Equipment Services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Hitachi, Ltd, Hologic, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, General Electric Company, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Inc, ONEX Corporation, Universal Hospital Services and Althea Group

The global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market is segmented on the basis of service type, service providers, modality and end-user. Based on service type the market is segmented into equipment removal & relocation, equipment repair & maintenance, refurbished systems, technical training and software upgrades. Based on service provider the market is segmented into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Independent Service Organizations. Based on modality the market is segmented into Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), ultrasound, x-ray and others. Based on end user the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Medical Imaging Equipment Services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Analysis- Global Analysis Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Service Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Service Providers Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Modality Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End User Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

