Natural Antioxidants Market Research, Size, Share, Industry Trend, Competitor Strategy by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new release on the global natural antioxidants market. The report examines the various aspects of the global natural antioxidants market and presents forecasts for the forecast period (2017-2023).

Antioxidants are substances that inhibit oxidation. These substances are vital to the normal and healthy functioning of the human body, as oxidation and free oxygen radicals can cause considerable damage in the body if left unchecked. Oxidation has been linked to diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative diseases, making the intake of antioxidants vital for consumers of all ages.

Natural antioxidants are derived from sources such as vitamins and polyphenols. These have become highly popular in the global market due to the growing awareness about the benefits of natural products as opposed to synthetic products. Consumers all over the world are beginning to prefer natural products over synthetic alternatives. The rising awareness about the negative impact of synthetic antioxidants on the body is likely to drive the growth of the global natural antioxidants market over the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The global natural antioxidants market is segmented based on source and application.

Based on source, the market is segmented into vitamin C, vitamin E, carotenoids, polyphenols, and others. Of these, vitamin C-based antioxidants are dominating the global natural antioxidants market at present. Vitamin C is a readily available and highly biocompatible source of natural antioxidants, giving it a vital role in the global natural antioxidants market. Vitamin E is also likely to be important to the global natural antioxidants market over the forecast period due to its high efficacy and beneficial properties.

Polyphenol-based natural antioxidants are likely to take on a crucial role in the global natural antioxidants market over the forecast period. Polyphenols are found in plants, in which they are secondary metabolites and are used in protection against harmful ultraviolet radiation, much like the way they are utilized in the human body. Fruits such as berries, pears, apples, grapes, and cherries contain polyphenols in significant amounts. Tea, coffee, red wine, and dark chocolate also contain significant amounts of polyphenols. Diets rich in these foods are said to have a strong protective effect against diseases such as cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, and neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases. As a result, polyphenol-based antioxidants are likely to remain important in the global natural antioxidants market over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global natural antioxidants market is segmented into meat products, sports nutrition products, dairy and frozen desserts, sweet and savoury snacks, bakery and confectionery products, beverages, and oils and fats. Of these, meat products dominate the global natural antioxidants market at present and are likely to remain a leading contributor over the forecast period. Sports nutrition products are also likely to rise in commercial value over the forecast period due to the growing incorporation of sports nutrition products containing natural antioxidants into the daily diet patterns of consumers across the world.

Regional Analysis

The global Natural Antioxidants Market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World. Of these, APAC is the leading regional segment for the global natural antioxidants market and is likely to retain its leading position over the forecast period due to the high volume of sales in rapidly developing APAC countries. China is the highest contributor to the global natural antioxidants market, followed by India.