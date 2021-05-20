New Tactics of MHealth Solutions Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “mHealth Solutions Market – By Offering (Connected Medical Device, Applications, Services), By End User (Public/Private healthcare institutions, Physicians, Healthcare workers, Individuals) and Global Region Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for MHealth Solutions Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The global mHealth solutions market is expected to mask a CAGR of 23.1% during the projected period. The market of mHealth solutions is majorly driven on the back of rapidly growing geriatric population around the world. Further, increasing disease occurrence rate and high adoption rate of smart health solutions are predicted to encourage the growth of mHealth solutions market in near future.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of mHealth solutions market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Offering

– Connected Medical Device

– – – Heart Rate Monitors

– – – Activity Monitors

– – – Electrocardiograph

– – – Fetal Monitoring

– – – Neuromonitoring

– – – Others

– Applications

– – – Fitness and Wellness

– – – Diabetes

– – – Cardiovascular Diseases

– – – Central Nervous System Diseases

– – – Respiratory Diseases

– – – Musculoskeletal Diseases

– – – Smoking Cessation

– – – Medication Adherence

– Services

– – – Health Monitoring Services

– – – Consultation

– – – Diagnostic service

– – – Treatment service

– – – Emergency Response

– – – Others

By End User

– Public/Private healthcare institutions

– Physicians

– Healthcare workers

– Individuals

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Vodafone Group Plc.

– AT&T Inc.

– Apple Inc.

– Boston Scientific

– Airstrip technologies Inc.

– Cerner Corporation

– SoftServe Inc

– Honeywell

– Symantec Corporation

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Other Prominent Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global MHealth Solutions Market

3. Global MHealth Solutions Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global MHealth Solutions Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global MHealth Solutions Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global MHealth Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

10.4. Connected Medical Device Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1. Heart Rate Monitors Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2. Activity Monitors Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.3. Electrocardiograph Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.4. Fetal Monitoring Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.5. Neuromonitoring Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.6. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Applications Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1. Fitness and Wellness Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.2. Diabetes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.3. Cardiovascular Diseases Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.4. Central Nervous System Diseases Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.5. Respiratory Diseases Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.6. Musculoskeletal Diseases Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.7. Smoking Cessation Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.8. Medication Adherence Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.1. Health Monitoring Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.2. Consultation Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.3. Diagnostic service Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.4. Treatment service Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.5. Emergency Response Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.6. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global MHealth Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

11.4. Public/Private healthcare institutions Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Physicians Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Healthcare workers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Individuals Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue @…



