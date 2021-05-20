New Technology Developments in Argan Oil Market to Grow during Forecast year 2019-2024

A fresh report titled “Argan Oil Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Argan Oil Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The Argan Oil market is expected to mask a CAGR of XX% during the projected period. Further, the market was calculated at USD XXXX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD XXXX billion by the end of the forecast period. Argan oil is a natural product produced from the nut of the argan tree, which only grows in Southwestern Morocco. It contains fatty acids and antioxidants including vitamin E, (35-40%) linoleic acid which reduces inflammation, (42–48%) oleic acid for skin’s permeability and polyphenols.

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth in the aging population worldwide and an increasing number of cases of skin diseases & hair fall problems due to environmental pollution leads to the demand for argan oil in the market. The growing ease in availability of argan oil products would further intensify the growth of the argan oil market worldwide.

Moreover, the consumer preference for healthy food is anticipated to boost up the argan oil market growth across the globe. As, argan oil has been found to control cholesterol levels and helps in heart ailments, lower metabolism, and vitamin & mineral deficiency, such benefits are also encouraging consumers to adopt argan oil. Besides this, a large number of customers are becoming aware and are willing to spend more money on skincare products such as argan oil product is augmenting the use of argan oil in beauty cosmetic industry across the globe. The argan oil products are available in the market in various form such as, hydrating toner, brightening face masks, exfoliating lip scrub, moisturizer, conditioner, hair oil and others which leads the demand for argan oil.

Further, the growing demand for argan oil in medical treatments of various diseases such as cancer, arthritis, obesity, acne and other skin ailments are the major factors that are influencing the growth of argan oil market. In terms of region, the Middle East & Africa dominated the argan oil market as the rural economy of this region, especially in Morocco depends upon the argan production. However, the easy availability of alternative argan oil such as olive oils, and others across the world is anticipated to impact the demand for argan oil negatively over the next few years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of argan oil market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Foam

– Shampoo

– Conditioner

– Hair Oil

– Vegetable oils

– Toner

– Scrub

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Pharmacy

– Supermarket

– Hypermarket

– Convenience Store

– Beauty Salon

– Online store

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Saadia Organics

– OLVEA Morocco

– ARGANisme Cosmetics

– Zineglo

– Essence of Argan

– Biopur

– Argan Diva

– Josie Maran Cosmetics

– Argan Liquid Gold

– Nadifi Argan

– Other Prominent Players

