Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2019 Analysis by Key Technologies, Market Trends, Key Companies, and Regional Forecast to 2024

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2019 Analysis by Key Technologies, Market Trends, Key Companies, and Regional Forecast to 2024

Press Release

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

The Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Scope of the Report:

  • As per the scope of this report, NGS is a technology in which millions of DNA strands can be sequenced through massive parallelization; this technique is also known as high throughput sequencing. The low cost, high accuracy and speed, and precise results even from low sample input are the main advantages NGS offers over Sanger’s sequencing method. NGS is, therefore, being used to execute various applications, such as biomarker discovery, oncology studies, personalized medicine, and agricultural and animal research, among others. Thus, the NGS market has transformed the genomics and molecular diagnostics landscape.

    There are 4 key segments covered in this Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Systems Market report:

    • Competitor segment
    • Product type segment
    • End-use/application segment
    • Geography segment

    Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market with Key Segments:

    By Product Types: Type 1, Type 2, Type 3

    By Applications: Application 1, Application 2, Application 3

    By Key Players:

  • Agilent Technologies
  • DNASTAR Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche Ltd
  • GATC Biotech AG
  • Illumina Inc.
  • Macrogen Inc.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Qiagen
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

    Market Overview:

  • The major factors, such as increasing applications of NGS, speed, cost, and accuracy, efficient replacement for traditional technologies, and drug discovery applications demanding NGS technology are expected to drive the growth of the overall market.
  • The rapid speed, cost, and accuracy of the NGS technology help in the growth of the market. This is attained with the help of modern DNA sequencing technology, which has contributed to the sequencing of complete DNA sequences of numerous types and species of life. It is also found that NGS is significantly cheaper, quicker, and needs significantly lesser DNA, which helps in the overall growth of the market.
  • The NGS has the potential to accelerate the early detection of disorders and the identification of pharmacogenetics markers to customize its treatments.
  • There are various technological advancements in the field of medicine that are growing at a rapid pace and has led to the development of personalized medicine. There are a huge number of applications of next-generation sequencing in personalized medicine. Thus, the development of personalized medicine has opened many avenues for the application of NGS, which could accelerate the market growth.
  • The current market is also facing challenges, owing to the difficulty in management of large data and complications, associated with Big Data management. In addition, some of the ethical issues associated with whole-genome sequencing, coupled with the lack of awareness among people, are pulling back the growth of the market.

    Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report Provides the Following:

    Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

    Key Market Trends:

    Genetic Screening is the Segment Under Application that is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

    In genetic screening, the NGS is highly useful in identifying monogenic diseases with locus heterogeneity, such as blindness, deafness, movement disorders, mitochondrial disease, hereditary cancers, etc. Therefore, NGS has a large number of varied applications through genetic screening in multiple disorders, but their affordability and availability in high-income and low-income countries may differ a lot. The entire genomes are being mapped at affordable costs. Thus, steady growth is expected in the forecast period.

    The NGS is also emerging as a powerful promising pathogen-detection method for infectious-disease diagnostics. It helps in the identification and genomic characterization of bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses, without the need for prior knowledge of a specific pathogen, directly from clinical specimens. As the diseases caused by infections are increasing in the less-developed countries, the NGS-powered diagnosis of these infections has become the most promising method to detect these infectious diseases. The NGS also has applications in personalized medicine that has started becoming a reality and has been under application by various biotechnology companies.

    Asia-Pacific is the Fastest-growing Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

    The market studied is expected to grow at the fastest pace in Asia-Pacific. The rising focus of the major market players is on delivering advanced, efficient NGS technology to the developing countries, in order to cater to the need for genomic medicines and whole genome sequencing for personalized medicine. In addition, the increasing adoption of NGS technology by the non-government and government bodies, along with increased investment of the private players, is expected to drive the Asian market.

    Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market
    • Chapter 3: Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

