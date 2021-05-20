Performance Management Market 2023 Technological Advancement, Future Growth Analysis- IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Compuware Corporation, Keynote Systems, BMC Software, Microsoft

Performance Management (PM) is a set of activities that ensure goals and objectives of an organization are consistently met in an efficient and effective manner. The primary aim of performance management is to evaluate the performance of any employee, a department, organization, or even a process that develops a product or a service. With technology advancements, software solutions for performance evaluation known as performance management systems have witnessed unprecedented demand globally. Performance management systems offer flexible and continuous evaluation platform for self-improvement. These systems consists of basic principles such as performance review cycle, performance improvement plan and human resource specific professional practices. Performance management systems have its application across various end use industry verticals including, government, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, IT and telecom and media among others.

The market for performance management systems is surging forward and will continue to do so in the near future. Performance management systems have witnessed unprecedented demand with introduction of Software as a Service (SaaS) delivery model. Currently, the performance management systems offer a broad array of facilities catering to multiple application areas such as performance evaluation, performance appraisal in educational institutions, universities, corporate and training organizations. . Recent performance management solutions such as Taleo (Oracle) and Kenexa (IBM) offer out-of-the-box functionalities such as candidate searching, candidate relationship management, which reduce deployment time, along with the consulting costs.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Compuware Corporation, Keynote Systems, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc. and Hewlett-Packard

Performance Management Market 2023 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions.

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

8.2 by End-Use / Application

8.3 by Regions

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

9.2 by End-Use / Application

9.3 by Regions

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

10.2 by End-Use / Application

10.3 by Regions

