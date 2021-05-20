Portable Mini Fridge Market Key Players: ARB, Danby, Dometic Group AB, EdgeStar (Living Direct, Inc.), Engel Australia Pty Ltd., Haier Inc, Koolatron, LG Electronics, Godrej Group, and Whynter

A fresh report titled “Portable Mini Fridge Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Portable Mini Fridge Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Portable mini fridge also known as travel mini fridge is a compact size fridge that can be easily moved around. The smaller frame and light weight allow it to be set up virtually anywhere. Typically, portable mini fridge helps to keep food, beverages, cosmetics, and medicines cool while traveling or outing. Portable mini fridge is ideal option for micro homes and RV (recreational vehicles) as it does not occupy a lot of space compared to the traditional counterpart. They are widely used across different hospitals and clinics to keep organs and drugs under a certain temperature. They also are very energy efficient as a baseline product in this category requires only 12 volts to function.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3392

The rise in trend of outings and picnic in the Western countries is expected to boost the growth of the portable mini fridge market. It plays an important role of keeping food, beverages, and other similar items fresh throughout the outing. The global portable mini fridge market is driven by rise in the preference of consuming fresh and cooked food. Moreover, technological advancements leading to the emergence of more energy efficient models boost the growth of the portable mini fridge market. However, high cost of the product hinders the market growth. Adoption of micro home concepts & mobile homes and increase in the adoption of recreational vehicles are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The portable mini fridge market is segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into less than 1 cu. ft., 1–1.9 cu. ft., 2–2.9 cu. ft., 3–3.9 cu. ft., and 4–5 cu. ft. Based on application, the market is divided into commercial and residential use. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Europe is one of the regions where the adoption of portable mini fridge is high. The key players in the industry relied on acquisition and expansion as strategies to overcome competition and improve their share in the world market. The key players profiled in the report include ARB, Danby, Dometic Group AB, EdgeStar (Living Direct, Inc.), Engel Australia Pty Ltd., Haier Inc, Koolatron, LG Electronics, Godrej Group, and Whynter.

Key Benefits for Portable Mini Fridge Market:

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the portable mini fridge market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

– In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the types of diabetic footwear.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key players are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Portable Mini Fridge Key Market Segments:

By Type

– Less Than 1 cu. ft.

– 1–1.9 cu. ft.

– 2–2.9 cu. ft.

– 3–3.9 cu. ft.

– 4–5 cu. ft.

By Application

– Commercial Use

– Home Use

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Russia

– Benelux

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/portable-mini-fridge-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Key benefits

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five force

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Need for cold storage in commercial vehicles.

3.5.1.2. Increasing demand from residential customers.

3.5.1.3. Growing hospitality industry and increasing popularity of mobile medical services and transport.

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost of portable mini fridge and lower demand for luxury cars and RVs in some emerging economies.

3.5.2.2. Limitations in cooling efficiency and storage.

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Innovation in terms of design and increasing adoption of RVs, mobile living concept

CHAPTER 4: PORTABLE MINI FRIDGE BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Less than 1 cu. ft.

4.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. 1 1.9 cu. ft.

4.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. 2 2.9 cu. ft.

4.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.5. 3 3.9 cu. ft.

4.5.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast by Region

4.6. 4 – 5 cu. ft.

4.6.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast by Region

CHAPTER 5: PORTABLE MINI FRIDGE BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Commercial use

5.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast by Region

5.2.3. RVs

5.2.4. Caravans

5.2.5. Tug boats & Transport boats

5.2.6. Others

5.3. Home Use

5.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast by Region

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3392

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com