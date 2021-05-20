Regenerative Medicines Market 2022 Key Trends and Growth Opportunities by Leading Players – Shire ,Advanced Cell,Genzyme,Athersys

Regenerative Medicines have the unique ability to repair, replace and regenerate tissues and organs, affected due to some injury, disease or due to natural aging process. These medicines are capable of restoring the functionality of cells and tissues. These medicines find applicability in wide range of degenerative disorders including dermatology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular and orthopedic applications. Researchers are engaged in developing technologies based on biologics, genes, somatic as well as stem cells.

Reasons for Doing Study

Presently, majority of treatments available for degenerative or life-threatening diseases do not provide a cure or are palliative. Several others just postpone the progress of the disease. In contrary, regenerative medicines have the capability to replace or regenerate the tissues and organs suffering from injury or disease. These medicines find application in wide range of degenerative disorders and has proven to be efficient in many of the applications. Therefore, in-depth study of this market would provide an overall understanding of the market along with the growth opportunities in this field. The insights on applicable technologies and geographies would help the stakeholders in formulating strategic decisions.

Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis by Technology

On the basis of technology used, this market is segmented into small molecules & biologics, gene therapy and cell therapy. The small molecules and biologics segment have the largest contribution among all other technologies used for creating regenerative products. This is due to their efficiency in penetrating to internal membranes of the internal organs. However, gene therapies are expected to be the fastest emerging technology, growing at a CAGR of 28.6% during 2014-2020. The key reason for the growth of this technology can be attributed to the tremendous potential of gene therapy in minimizing immune rejections, which commonly occur after transplantations.

Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis by Applications

Based on its applications, this market can be classified into dermatology, cardiovascular, orthopaedic, central nervous system (CNS), dental and others. The cardiovascular applications have commercialized products as well as ongoing trials. Therefore, this is the largest revenue regenerating application market. However, due to immense focus on clinical studies in CNS disorders, this market is expected to gain momentum by 2020. The market for CNS is the fastest growing application segment at a CAGR of 30.8% during 2014-2020. This is due to recent approvals for a regenerative product intended to treat multiple sclerosis and increasing number of clinical trials for neurodegenerative disorders.

