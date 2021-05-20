Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – NovelSat, ViaSat, VT iDirect

A satellite ground station is a terrestrial radio station designed for extra-planetary telecommunication with spacecraft or reception of radio waves from stellar radio sources. Ground station components include radio frequency (RF) equipment, intermediate frequency (IF) equipment, control and monitoring, and measurement and test equipment, and system enhancements.

The analysts forecast the Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the satellite ground station equipment. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of satellite ground station

equipment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, satellite ground station equipment market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS

• Hughes Network Systems

• NovelSat

• ViaSat

• VT iDirect

Market driver

• Increasing need to enhance offshore communication

Market challenge

• Environmental challenges

Market trend

• Growing preference for MEO and LEO over GEO satellites

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY EQUIPMENT TYPE

• Segmentation by equipment type

• Comparison by equipment type

• NOC equipment – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• VSAT equipment – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Antennas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Power units – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Gateways – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Test and monitoring equipment – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by equipment type

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY NOC EQUIPMENT

• Segmentation by NOC equipment

• Comparison by NOC equipment

• Frequency converters – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Amplifiers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Satellite routers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Bandwidth optimizers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Modems – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Block upconverters – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by NOC equipment

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing preference for MEO and LEO over GEO satellites

• Increasing need to integrate satellite communication in autonomous cars

• Evolution of frequency bands

• Cloud-based Big Data solutions

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS

• Hughes Network Systems

• NovelSat

• ViaSat

• VT iDirect

Continued…..

