Security as a Service Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

Security as a service (SECaaS) is a business model in which a service provider integrates their security services into a corporate infrastructure on a subscription basis more cost effectively than most individuals or corporations can provide on their own, when total cost of ownership is considered. SECaaS is inspired by the “software as a service” model as applied to information security type services and does not require on-premises hardware, avoiding substantial capital outlays. These security services often include authentication, anti-virus, anti-malware/spyware, intrusion detection, Penetration testing and security event management, among others.

This report studies the Security as a Service Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Security as a Service market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The commercial segment accounted for about 50% of the total shares of the market and dominated the industry. Retail firms are the major contributors to this market segment since they employ a number of security technologies such as electronic article surveillance systems, radio frequency identification systems, and video surveillance systems. Since this demands the need for separate space for data storage and additional security for ensuring that this data is not tampered with, this segment will have a continuous demand for security services in the coming years as well. Additionally, financial institutions also use security systems such as in banks and ATM centers, and this will also add to the growth of the market in this segment.

Due to the high adoption of cloud video surveillance solutions, the recent years witnessed the increased adoption of the security systems in the Americas. The US has always been a major adopter of new security technologies and will be the major contributor to the market.

The key players covered in this study:

Cisco Systems

Honeywell

Samsung Techwin

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

S2 Security

Panasonic

Bosch Security Systems

CheckPoint Software Technologies

Siemens

Axis

Fortinet

Schneider Electric

Salient Systems

NortekSecurity

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Authentication

Anti-Virus

Anti-Malware/Spyware

Intrusion Detection

Penetration Testing

Security Event Management

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Government

Residential

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Security as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Security as a Service development in North America, Europe, China and Japan .

development in . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Security as a Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

