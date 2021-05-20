Selfie Sticks Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Anker, Fotopro, KobraTech, Kootek, Looq Robotics and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Selfie Sticks Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A selfie stick refers to a monopod individual use to take their photographs by positioning a smartphone or camera extending beyond the normal range of their arms. Selfie sticks are usually extendable metal sticks. They have a handle at one end and an adjustable clamp to hold a phone at the other end. Different types of selfie stick available in the market include wired, Bluetooth, and remote-triggered.

The Bluetooth selfie sticks product segment dominated this market and is envisaged to enhance its hold over the market by the end of 2023. The primary reason behind this market segment’s dominance is the ease of using these sticks without depending on the timer of the smartphone’s camera. Based on the selfie stick market forecast, the APAC region will account for the largest market share and dominate the global selfie stick market by 2023. The adoption of selfie sticks in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea is high due to the increasing penetration of smartphones. Also, the presence of many vendors in China and the availability of these sticks at low prices will aid in the selfie stick industry growth in APAC.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Anker

Fotopro

KobraTech

Kootek

Looq Robotics

Momax

Mpow

Fromm Works

Satechi

Selfie on A Stick

Selfie Stick Gear

Xiaomi

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Selfie Sticks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. This report studies the global market size of Selfie Sticks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Selfie Sticks in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Selfie Sticks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Selfie Sticks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Remote-Triggered Selfie Stick

Wired Selfie Stick

Bluetooth Selfie Stick

Market size by End User

Mobile Phone Application

Camera Application

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Selfie Sticks market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Selfie Sticks market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Selfie Sticks companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Selfie Sticks submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



