Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 – Leading Players DSK Technologies, Global Silicon Technologies, MicroTech Systems, NanoSILICON, Noel Technologies, Optim Wafer Services

Wafer reclaim is a process where, the silicon wafer that has been processed, then stripped, sometimes polished and then cleaned, can be further reprocessed for different use. Wafer reclaim comprises the process steps which are needed to transform a wafer that has been utilized and has multiple layers of several materials. This wafer can further be reused at a lower cost when compared to buying a new wafer for these purposes. Thus, a major driver for wafer reclaim is wafer cost. As wafer diameters increase, wafer reclaim has become a significant part of the fabrication strategy.

The increasing application of silicon wafers to diagnose the process conditions and status of the equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing processes is driving the growth of the market. Further, the increasing cost of silicon wafers and their rising demand for the microchips used in electronic devices is expected to boost the silicon wafer reclaim market.

The Emerging/Prominent key players include in this research are:

DSK Technologies Pte Ltd.

Global Silicon Technologies

MicroTech Systems, Inc.

NanoSILICON, Inc.

Noel Technologies, Inc.

Optim Wafer Services

Phoenix Silicon International Corporation

Shinryo Corporation

Silicon Materials, Inc.

Silicon Valley Microelectronics

The global silicon wafer reclaim market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as 150mm, 200mm, 300mm and others. Further, based on application, the market is divided into integrated circuit, solar cell and others.

