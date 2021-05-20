Silicone Market to 2027 – Allergan, Ashland, CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies, LLC, CSL Silicones Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Silicones are polymers containing any synthetic compound having repeated units of siloxanes, a chain having alternating silicon and oxygen atoms combined with carbon, hydrogen or sometimes other elements. Silicone does not support microbiological growth and has resistance to oxygen, ozone, UV light and is water repellant.

As a non-toxic material, Silicone is increasingly being used in areas where contact with the food is required. Also, its use in pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetic industry is stimulating market growth. The Global Silicone Market is retricted by fluctuations in supply and prices of raw material arising from factors such as currency exchange rates, environment protection measures,and energy costs Transportation Sector presents significant opportunities for this market owing to the new applications of silicones being explored in the industry.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Allergan

Ashland

CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies, LLC

CSL Silicones Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Silchem Inc.

Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.

The CHT Group

Wacker Chemie AG

The Global Silicone market is segmented by product and application. On the basis of product, the Silicone market is segmented as fluids, gels, resins, elastomers, and others. On the basis of application, the Silicone market is categorized in electricals and electronics, transportation, construction, personal care & pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others.

