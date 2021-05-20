Smart Pigging Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “North America Smart Pigging Market by Technology, Application, End-user and Country 2014-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Smart pigging or intelligent pigging is developed and employed for inspecting, monitoring and surveying pipelines in oil & gas, chemicals, mining, and water industries. GMD predicts North America smart pigging market to reach $343.4 million in 2025, continuing its dominance in global market during 2019-2025 driven by a rising adoption of smart PIGs (pipeline inspection gauges) in various applications across the region.

Highlighted with 14 tables and 29 figures, this 94-page report “North America Smart Pigging Market by Technology, Application, End-user and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

Key Players:

The report covers the profiles of major companies as well as the emerging players operating in the Smart Pigging market. By this, the market signifies the ongoing trends in the manufacturing landscape, and therefore, the market is closely analyzed over its competitive scenario on a global level.

3P Services GmbH & Co KG

A.Hak Industrial Services B.V.

Applus

Aubin Group

Baker Hughes

Cokebusters

Corrosion Control Engineering

Dacon Inspection Services

Enduro Pipeline Services

Halfwave As

Intertek Group

Jamison Products LP

Lin Scan

NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG

Onstream Pipeline Inspection

Penspen

Pigs Unlimited International Inc.

Pigtek Ltd

Quest Integrity Group

Romstar

Rosen Group

Rouge Pipeline & Process Services

T.D. Williamson

