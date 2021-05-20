Spirulina Powder Market Latest Trends & Industry Outlook Explore By Leading Players Chr. Hansen Holding A/S,Cyanotech Corporation, DDW The Colour House, DIC Corporation, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd.

Spirulina is blue-green microalgae rich in nutrients widely used in the food and beverages industry as a dietary supplement. It is a natural appetite suppressant which helps improve endurance and reduce fatigue. It possesses hypolipidemic and anti-inflammatory properties. Spirulina powder is preferred owing to its high nutritional values. Spirulina is rich in antioxidants and helps in safely reducing inflammation by maintaining the pH of the body. Besides, spirulina powder is also used in the manufacturing of natural colors.

The spirulina powder market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of spirulina coupled with the increasing influence of organized retailing. Moreover, the growing popularity of the vegan diet and adoption of herbal ingredients in cosmetic products further boost the spirulina powder market growth. However, lack of availability of spirulina severely restricts the growth of spirulina powder market. Nonetheless, increasing adoption of healthy food in developed countries is likely to showcase growth opportunity for the key players involved in the spirulina powder market during the forecast period.

The global spirulina powder market is segmented on the basis of nature, application and sales channel. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as food and beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal and aquaculture feed, cosmetics and personal care and others. The market on the basis of the sales channel, is classified as direct sales and retail sales. The market by the retail sales is further sub-segmented as modern trade, specialty stores, pharmacy and drug stores, online retail and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key spirulina powder companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Cyanotech Corporation

DDW The Colour House

DIC Corporation

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd.

General Nutrition Corporation

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

Naturex S.A.

NOW Health Group, Inc.

Sensient Colors LLC

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global spirulina powder market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The spirulina powder market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting spirulina powder market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the spirulina powder market in these regions.

