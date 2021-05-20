Syphilis Testing Market 2014 – 2020 – A Comprehensive Insights into Current Industry Trends, Forecast and Growth Drivers

The secondary syphilis testing would continue to be the largest market segment through 2020.Latin America,Middle East&Africa(LAMEA) market accounted for about 43% revenue share of the syphilis testing market in 2014.

Download PDF Report Sample @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/675

Rising Syphilis cases remain a vital public health issue and is a significant concern across the globe, especially in developing economies. Rising burden of syphilis incidences and implementation of national screening programs are major factors fuelling the growth of Syphilis testing worldwide. Furthermore, the growing adoption of novel technologies such as Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) tests, Darkfield microscopy and Microhemagglutination (MHA-TP) assay enables faster and improved screening results – thus provides additional boost to the market growth. However, social stigma associated with patients visiting to STD clinics and large patient pool in remote areas would limit the market growth to a certain extent.

LAMEA and Asia Pacificconstitute the two largest regions for syphilis testing market and collectively accounted for about 4/5th of the global revenue in 2014. Higher adoption rates for technologically advanced screening tests methods, active measures from governments and private associations along with the growing awareness of syphilis infections, largely contributes to the growth of the market in these regions. Also, rising incidences of syphilis due to men having sex with men (MSM) and implementation of mandatory screening tests for all pregnant women would further foster the growth of syphilis testing market in these regions.

Buy Now @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/21cf239a1cc44e50ee2506af99a811ad

Key findings of Syphilis Testing Market:

LAMEA will continue to lead the global market, closely followed by Asia Pacific, all through the analysis period

United states remains a major market in the North Americasyphilis testing market through 2020

Spainand Germanycollectively accounts for about one fourth of the Europesyphilis testing market

ChinaandIndiacollectively accounts for about 89% share in theAsia Pacificsyphilis testing market

Access Full Summery @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/syphilis-testing-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-114

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975