Telematics Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018-2023 | OCTO Telematics, AirIQ, Mix Telematics, WEX, Masternaut, TomTom, GeoTab, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Google, Systems and Technology, LG Electronics, Bosch
2018-2023 Global Telematics Market Report Status and Outlook
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Telematics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Telematics is an interdisciplinary field that encompasses telecommunications, vehicular technologies, road transportation, road safety, electrical engineering and computer science.
The global commercial telematics market is driven by increased market penetration of smart phones, lowered connectivity cost, availability of high speed internet technologies such as LTE, greater governmental mandate in terms of safety compliance mandates, road infrastructure constraints, and driver monitoring etc.
Over the next five years, Publisher projects that Telematics will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: OCTO Telematics, AirIQ, Mix Telematics, WEX, Masternaut, TomTom, GeoTab, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Google, Systems and Technology, LG Electronics, Bosch
To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Automotive OEM
After Market
Segmentation by application:
Automotive
Insurance
Healthcare
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Telematics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Telematics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Telematics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Telematics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Telematics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
