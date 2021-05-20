Transformer Core Market Expected to Grow a CAGR of 3.5% By 2022 – ABB,Siemens,Crompton,Toshiba,Hitachi

Transformer Cores comprise primary, secondary, or tertiary windings utilized in different grades, and are installed in transformers according to the transformer type and capacity. A low reluctance magnetic path known as the core of the transformer, common to all the windings, increases the overall efficiency of transformers. The efficiency of a transformer depends on the flux linkages between the core windings. The world transformer core market has witnessed considerable growth in the recent past, due to rise in government investment in renewable power projects and rapid industrialization and urbanization.

The world transformer core market is segmented on the basis of type of transformer and geography. On the basis of type, it is classified into power transformers, distribution transformers, and others. Power transformers dominated the market in 2014, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The distribution transformer segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.5%. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the largest region, in terms of revenue, with a share of more than half of the total in 2015, followed by Europe and North America.

The market for transformer core has considerably increased in the recent past, due to increase in government investment in renewable power projects coupled with the rapid industrialization and urbanization. The world transformer core market is projected to reach $8,897 million by 2022, from 2015 value of $7,123 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2016 to 2022. The transformer core market is driven by the increase in urbanization, transmission, and expansion of power projects to integrate renewable sources of energy such as wind power and hydro power. Challenges faced by this industry are rapid fluctuations in raw material prices involved in the manufacturing process coupled with the regulatory barrier.

